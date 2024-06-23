William Shatner Wants to Revive Kirk for New Star Trek Film: 'Pulling Out All The Stops to Look Young and Fit'

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

Actor William Shatner is preparing to boldly go where he’s often gone before — back into the role of Star Trek’s Captain Kirk, say sources, who add the 93-year-old is pulling out all the stops to look as young and fit as possible, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

"Bill is known for work on his hair and living a very healthy lifestyle, but he’s going further now to include lots of pampering and noninvasive procedures,” spilled an insider. “He’s doing a little bit here and there with his face, and his dermatologist has no doubt become his best friend. He’s also hiring a personal trainer to build up muscle.”

Shatner recently revealed he’d be down for reprising his role as the iconic Star Trek character in a new movie, despite Kirk being killed off in the 1994 film Star Trek: Generations. He suggests Kirk’s body and brain could be revived from a deep freeze. “It’s an intriguing idea,” Shatner says. And he’s apparently already launched himself into antiaging mode.

“He’s going on a diet to deal with his belly,” reveals the insider. “He’d rather slim down naturally than wear another corset. He’s also eating lots of anti-inflammatory meals like fish and sweet potatoes, and veggies with hummus, along with fresh fruit. “Bill always thought he was a handsome stud, but he’s on a personal mission to prove that 93 is the new 43.” RadarOnline.com has contacted Shatner's rep for comment.

Shatner says he’s also working with a company specializing in technology that “takes years off your face” so he can look up to 50 years younger in a movie. “Even with state-of-the-art technology, Bill wants to look his best naturally,” squeals the insider. “And he’s beaming himself there at warp speed!”

Shatner is living on the edge, even going back in orbit with Elizabeth, 64, three years after their $2 million divorce. He called her "the zest of life." Insiders say she is his motivation to stay young.

