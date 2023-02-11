William Shatner, 91, Ready To Propose To Ex-Wife Elizabeth, 64, After Reconciling Three Years After Divorce: Sources
Smitten William Shatner has not only reconciled with his ex-wife Elizabeth Martin nearly three years after their divorce — but sources reveal he plans to walk down the aisle again with his leading lady, RadarOnline.com has learned.
“Bill had to jump through hoops to woo back Elizabeth,” said an insider. “Even when they moved back in together during the pandemic, she wasn’t ready to commit until they were both sure about it being a real forever thing.”
Shatner, 91, became the oldest man in outer space in October 2021. The insider called the moment a “life-changing trip” that made the sci-fi icon realize “he absolutely wants to spend the rest of his life as Elizabeth’s husband.”
Shatner recently attended the Living Legends of Aviation Awards in Beverly Hills to accept the Inspiration and Patriotism Award with his 64-year-old sweetie by his side and gushed, “She brings the flavor!”
The insider confided, “He’s getting ready to pop the question. Bill’s having a custom ring made for Elizabeth with a great big diamond. He’s sparing no expense.”
The source added, “He’s over the moon in love and grateful to have Elizabeth back in his life for however long he’s got left.”
Back in 2019, Shatner, who is worth an estimated $100 million, filed for divorce from Martin after 18 years. In his petition, the Star Trek actor listed the date of marriage as 2001. Sources close to the couple revealed they signed a prenuptial agreement before walking down the aisle.
Shatner, who was represented by high-powered attorney Laura Wasser, walked away without having to pay spousal support due to the prenup.
The two had no kids which made child support a moot issue. Elizabeth was Shatner’s fourth wife after his previous unions with Nerine Kidd, Marcy Lafferty, and Gloria Rand.
In the divorce settlement, Shatner walked away with 2 horses and 2 dogs while Elizabeth was awarded 2 horses.
Elizabeth kept a home in Malibu Cove, another property in Kentucky and she kept an interest in her family’s farm in Indiana.
Shatner kept 2 homes. In addition, they worked out a deal where Elizabeth could visit the pets they shared after the split.