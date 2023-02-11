William Shatner, 91, Ready To Propose To Ex-Wife Elizabeth, 64, After Reconciling Three Years After Divorce: Sources

Smitten William Shatner has not only reconciled with his ex-wife Elizabeth Martin nearly three years after their divorce — but sources reveal he plans to walk down the aisle again with his leading lady, RadarOnline.com has learned.

“Bill had to jump through hoops to woo back Elizabeth,” said an insider. “Even when they moved back in together during the pandemic, she wasn’t ready to commit until they were both sure about it being a real forever thing.”