William Shatner is going where plenty of men have gone before – divorce court!

The Star Trek legend has filed for divorce from wife Elizabeth Martin after 18 years of marriage, according to documents obtained by RadarOnline.com.

The filing states the couple signed a prenup before getting hitched in 2001, and per the terms, neither will receive spousal support from the other.

Elizabeth is the Trekkie’s fourth wife – he was previously married to Nerine Kidd, Marcy Lafferty and Gloria Rand, but only had children with Rand.

As Radar reported, Shatner’s third wife, Kidd, drowned in their home swimming pool twenty years ago. In his memoir, “Live Long and…What I Learned Along the Way,” Shatner remembered it as one of the lowest points in his life.

“My grief was overwhelming,” Shatner wrote of the horrific moment he discovered his wife Nerine Kidd’s lifeless body in their swimming pool. “This was the type of pain that makes you think either I’m simply going to die or I’m going to kill myself.”

The heartbroken widower also shared with readers the moments he discovered Kidd’s body on their property.

“I found her in our pool and lifted her out of the water,” Shatner explained. “The emergency responders rushed to the house, but there was nothing that could be done. I saw her body lying there in the moonlight.”

Kidd died at the age of 40. She was widely known as an alcoholic. Although her death was ruled accidental, an autopsy report issued in 1999 showed alcohol and Valium contributed to her sudden drowning.

Before finding fame and getting married, Shatner put the HOOKER in T.J. Hooker, admittedly befriending prostitutes while living in Toronto.

Years later, Shatner recalled in his memoir running into one of his old friends while he was engaged to his first wife, Rand, and her parents. Shatner said he never stopped to say hello to his prostitute friend.

“The last thing I wanted was for Gloria’s parents to discover I knew this woman,” Shatner confessed. “She was a prostitute; what would they think of me?” The Star Trek star added that he will carry “shame” about ignoring his friend “for the rest of my life.”