Donald Trump Awkwardly Tells Faith Conference If He Took Off His Shirt They'd See 'a Beautiful Person' With 'Wounds All Over' From Defending Religion
Former President Donald Trump awkwardly claimed that if he took off his shirt people would see more “wounds” than any other president in the history of the U.S. during a religious conference.
The former president spoke at the Faith and Freedom Conference on Saturday, June 22, where he asked religious voters to come out and vote for him in November so he can “defend religious liberty” from "Communists, Marxists, and Fascists."
Trump also gestured to his chest and told his supporters that if he were to take off his shirt in front of them they would “see a beautiful, beautiful person” with “wounds all over.”
"Just think of what we’ve already achieved, and we’ve done things that nobody thought possible. Together, we stood up to the communists, Marxists, and fascists to defend religious liberty like no other president has ever done," Trump told those in attendance. "And I have the wounds all over my body. If I took this shirt off, you’d see a beautiful, beautiful person. But you’d see wounds all over, all over me. I have taken a lot of wounds, I can tell you. More than I suspect any president ever."
The ex-president continued to ramble on about how he felt like he was treated worse than any president in U.S. history, including Andrew Jackson, who was shot, and Abraham Lincoln, who was assassinated.
"Now they’re rewriting the books. Trump was treated the worst, Andrew Jackson second, and Abraham Lincoln third. But I definitely took the top spot. I took some. And I’m honored to do it. And here we are, looking for more. How about that?" Trump explained, "I could right now be home, I wouldn’t be in court. I wouldn’t be in courts all over the land. All started by Crooked Joe Biden and his group of thugs."
This isn't the first time Trump has used his faith to garner support from evangelicals on the campaign trail.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, the former president claimed that he would win the state of California in a presidential election if Jesus Christ and God were to oversee the ballots.
“I actually believe that if they didn’t have rigged elections out there, if they didn’t have all the paper bal– you know, they send out like 36 million ballots, and nobody knows where the hell they’re going to or coming from. I think a few people know where they’re going to, and a few people know where they’re coming from,” Trump told a crowd of people in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.
“But I think if you had a real election and Jesus came down and God came down and said, I’m going to be the scorekeeper here, I think we would win there,” he continued.