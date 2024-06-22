Donald Trump Awkwardly Tells Faith Conference If He Took Off His Shirt They'd See 'a Beautiful Person' With 'Wounds All Over' From Defending Religion

This isn't the first time Trump has used his faith to garner support from evangelicals on the campaign trail.

As RadarOnline.com previously reported, the former president claimed that he would win the state of California in a presidential election if Jesus Christ and God were to oversee the ballots.

“I actually believe that if they didn’t have rigged elections out there, if they didn’t have all the paper bal– you know, they send out like 36 million ballots, and nobody knows where the hell they’re going to or coming from. I think a few people know where they’re going to, and a few people know where they’re coming from,” Trump told a crowd of people in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

“But I think if you had a real election and Jesus came down and God came down and said, I’m going to be the scorekeeper here, I think we would win there,” he continued.