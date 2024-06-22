'I See What Side She’s On': Christina Aguilera Faces Backlash for Performing at Russian Billionaire's Lavish Birthday Bash

According to Page Six, Russian billionaire Vladislav Doronin, the CEO of the luxury Aman Resorts, threw a massive 30th birthday bash for his girlfriend, model Kristina Romanova. The bash featured several performances throughout the evening.

Romanova was photographed being carried by several men in black capes while on a gold palanquin and fireworks going off in the background.

By the time the birthday girl reached the stage, she was filmed helping Aguilera walk down some steps as the singer performed "Happy Birthday" and blew a kiss at her.