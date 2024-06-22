'I See What Side She’s On': Christina Aguilera Faces Backlash for Performing at Russian Billionaire's Lavish Birthday Bash
Lady Marmalade singer Christina Aguilera was ridiculed for choosing to perform in Morocco for a Russian billionaire's lavish birthday bash.
According to Page Six, Russian billionaire Vladislav Doronin, the CEO of the luxury Aman Resorts, threw a massive 30th birthday bash for his girlfriend, model Kristina Romanova. The bash featured several performances throughout the evening.
Romanova was photographed being carried by several men in black capes while on a gold palanquin and fireworks going off in the background.
By the time the birthday girl reached the stage, she was filmed helping Aguilera walk down some steps as the singer performed "Happy Birthday" and blew a kiss at her.
Several social media users were furious with the pop star's decision to be part of the celebration and take money from a Russian billionaire amid the ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine.
One user took to X, formerly known as Twitter, and wrote, "I see what side she's on. These Russian Billionaires are not nice people. They all help to keep Vladimir Putin in power."
Another person commented, "When will celebrities like Aguilera pull their heads out of their a--."
A third user shared, "Like F. Scott Fitzgerald wrote in his 1925 novel, 'The Rich Are Different!' I'm sure Miss 'The Voice' got a pretty nice paycheck with all that blood money thrown at her."
Doronin’s famous friends include Kate Moss, Demi Moore and Leonardo DiCaprio.
In 2013, Page Six reported on a bash held at his Miami home that was attended by The Great Gatsby star, Val Kilmer, Cindy Crawford and Rande Gerber, Aby Rosen and Samantha Boardman, Julie Macklowe, Peter Brant and Derek Blasberg that featured nude, painted models as décor.
The billionaire has attempted to distance himself from his links to Russia and has said, “I denounce the aggression of Russia on Ukraine and fervently wish for peace… I have not conducted business in Russia in many years.”
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Rihanna also recently performed at a massive billionaire's event earlier this year.
The Umbrella singer was heavily criticized at the time for delivering a "lazy" and "boring" performance despite reportedly being paid $6 million for a 90-minute appearance at an Indian wedding.
The 36-year-old singer took the stage at the lavish event in Jamnagar, India, on Friday, March 1, where some of the world's wealthiest and most influential figures, including Bill Gates, Mark Zuckerberg, and Ivanka Trump, were in attendance.