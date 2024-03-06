Biden Aides Practice ‘Not Showing Any Reaction to His Slips’ on Campaign Trail; Feign ‘Nods When He Pulls Off’ a Photo Opportunity
President Joe Biden’s aides have reportedly learned to “not show any reaction to his slips” on the 2024 campaign trail, RadarOnline.com has learned. Biden’s aides have also reportedly started to “share nods when he pulls off” a successful photo opportunity.
In a shocking development to come as the presidential rematch between Biden and ex-President Donald Trump is all but decided, Democratic insiders have shared surprising details about the 81-year-old leader’s re-election campaign strategy.
According to Senator Chris Coons of Delaware, Biden’s campaign recently started to let the Democratic incumbent “be Joe Biden” on the campaign trail.
“I have been saying for several months to the campaign: Please, let him be Joe Biden,” Senator Coons said this week. “And so have many others.”
“It is not only good for the campaign,” the Democratic senator continued. “It is good for him and it’s good for the country when Joe Biden gets a chance to get out from behind the podium and be less President Joe Biden and more Joe.”
But the campaign’s decision to allow President Biden a longer leash on the campaign trail has reportedly backfired – because now the president’s campaign aides are forced to “not show any reaction” when the 81-year-old leader slips in speeches or up the stairs to Air Force One.
“At events and speeches, Mr. Biden’s aides have become practiced at not showing any reaction to his slips, whether he confuses foreign leaders at a campaign event or mixes up Ukraine and Gaza during remarks in the Oval Office,” one source said on Tuesday.
Biden’s White House and campaign aides have also reportedly grown accustomed to “sharing nods” when the president “pulls off a photo opportunity” without any embarrassing mishaps.
“They watch closely as Mr. Biden interacts with people on trips and they share nods when he pulls off a photo opportunity — still stationed far from reporters — in a bar or at a firehouse,” the insider said.
Meanwhile, other sources close to President Biden have dismissed concerns regarding the 2024 incumbent’s old age.
John Morgan, a top Democratic donor to Biden’s re-election campaign, supported the president’s new campaign strategy. Morgan also said that it was “wise to address the elephant in the room” that is President Biden’s age.
“I don’t think anybody should ever think that Joe Biden is not doing what Joe Biden wants to do at the end of the day,” Morgan said. “I think you’re always wise to address the elephant in the room.”
“I think you do it humorously,” he concluded, “and then I think you do it seriously.”
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, a February poll found that a surprising 86% of American voters believed President Biden was too old to seek a second White House term.
The increase in concern regarding Biden's age came shortly after Special Counsel Robert Hur described he 81-year-old president as a "well-meaning, elderly man with a poor memory" in a report on Biden’s mishandling of classified documents.
59% of voters also indicated that ex-President Trump, who is four years Biden’s junior, was also too old to run in 2024.