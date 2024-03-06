Biden Aides Practice ‘Not Showing Any Reaction to His Slips’ on Campaign Trail; Feign ‘Nods When He Pulls Off’ a Photo Opportunity

President Joe Biden’s aides have reportedly learned to “not show any reaction to his slips” on the 2024 campaign trail, RadarOnline.com has learned. Biden’s aides have also reportedly started to “share nods when he pulls off” a successful photo opportunity.

In a shocking development to come as the presidential rematch between Biden and ex-President Donald Trump is all but decided, Democratic insiders have shared surprising details about the 81-year-old leader’s re-election campaign strategy.