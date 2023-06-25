Face Lift at 92: Vain William Shatner Wants to Fix 'Saggy' Appearance and Look 'Youthful' for 64-Year-Old Wife
Star Trek relic William Shatner has been struggling to maintain his looks through wellness and beauty treatments — but now RadarOnline.com has learned he's taking more drastic measures to please his on-again wife, Elizabeth Martin.
Earlier this year, Shatner, 92, announced he was back in orbit with Elizabeth, 64, three years after their $2 million divorce. He called her "the zest of life," which is why our sources say he's desperate to spiff up his flagging face.
"His lifestyle is pretty relentless for someone his age, but he's not immortal and is fretting about the lines and wrinkles marring his looks," spilled an insider.
Shatner's goal, we're told, is to keep Elizabeth happy — and interested.
"He still thinks of himself as a suave ladies' man, but these days the only woman he's interested in is Elizabeth," shared the insider. "He wants to look nice and youthful for her, but what he sees in the mirror is something else entirely."
However, Shatner's rep laughed off the rumors, telling RadarOnline.com, "My boss tells me that every time he looks in the mirror, he sees Captain Kirk but then his eyesight is fading."
- Planning His Own Funeral: William Shatner, 92, ‘Scaring Friends’ With Morbid Death Plans In His Sad Last Days
- William Shatner Prepares To Die: 'Star Trek' Star Admits He 'Doesn't Have Long To Live'
- William Shatner, 91, Ready To Propose To Ex-Wife Elizabeth, 64, After Reconciling Three Years After Divorce: Sources
The T.J. Hooker actor has been making life changes recently and spooking his pals by talking about death nonstop. RadarOnline.com revealed that Shatner also planned his impending funeral.
"Bill insists he's just being practical, but it's tough to see him brainstorming the type of funeral he wants, who'll be invited and whether he can get his ashes scattered in the heavens and alongside his beloved horses. It's become a min-obsession," an insider shared in March.
His friends aren't the only ones shocked by Shatner's death obsession. "Elizabeth especially is begging him to stop being so depressing — she's counting on being with him for a lot of years yet," the source said.
Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.
Shatner has been discussing death lately, turning morbid while discussing his documentary, You Can Call Me Bill.
"I've turned down a lot of offers to do documentaries before, but I don't have long to live," he said. "Whether I keel over as I'm speaking to you or ten years from now, my time is limited."