Face Lift at 92: Vain William Shatner Wants to Fix 'Saggy' Appearance and Look 'Youthful' for 64-Year-Old Wife

Earlier this year, Shatner, 92, announced he was back in orbit with Elizabeth, 64, three years after their $2 million divorce. He called her "the zest of life," which is why our sources say he's desperate to spiff up his flagging face.

"His lifestyle is pretty relentless for someone his age, but he's not immortal and is fretting about the lines and wrinkles marring his looks," spilled an insider.