Planning His Own Funeral: William Shatner, 92, ‘Scaring Friends’ With Morbid Death Plans In His Sad Last Days
William Shatner has his ex-wife Elizabeth Martin back in his life and is in good shape for 92 — but he's scaring friends by droning on about death nonstop and arranging for his impending funeral, RadarOnline.com has learned.
"Bill insists he's just being practical, but it's tough to see him brainstorming the type of funeral he wants, who'll be invited and whether he can get his ashes scattered in the heavens and alongside his beloved horses. It's become a min-obsession," spilled an insider.
"Elizabeth especially is begging him to stop being so depressing — she's counting on being with him for a lot of years yet," the source said.
The Star Trek actor and his horse trainer wife, 64, finalized their divorce in 2020, but Shatner recently confirmed they've reconciled.
"He feels great now and seems to have most of his faculties, but knows he'll need someone to take care of him when he becomes feeble," tattled the insider.
Shatner turned morbid while discussing his new documentary, You Can Call Me Bill.
"I've turned down a lot of offers to do documentaries before, but I don't have long to live," he said. "Whether I keel over as I'm speaking to you or ten years from now, my time is limited."
In his upcoming album Live at the Kennedy Center, the actor croons about wanting to be a tree, saying, "Plant a tree instead of a tombstone and nature continues. It's all a part of life and the anticipation of death, which sharpens your awareness for life."
As RadarOnline.com reported, Shatner has been trying to mend fences with past enemies — with sources snitching he was toying with the idea of launching a truce with Star Trek castmate George Takei.
"Bill has been reaching out to try and mend fences," an insider spilled in November. "He doesn't want the bad blood anymore, and word is George is open to it."
After traveling to outer space, Shatner's new outlook on life is "better late than never."
RadarOnline.com has reached out to Shatner's rep for comment.