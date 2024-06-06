Travis Kelce Tackles Cringe Question About Future With Taylor Swift During 'GMA' Interview

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

Travis Kelce addressed the elephant in the room when asked about his plans for the future outside of football. The Kansas City Chiefs star seemed squeamish during his interview with Good Morning America when he asked about his personal life off the field, including navigating his relationship with superstar girlfriend Taylor Swift, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Source: @GMA/Twitter Kelce blushed when confronted about his blessings.

Kelce, 33, blushed when confronted about his blessings, like being a three-time Super Bowl champion, starting his career in Hollywood, the hype around his famous football family, and his romance with the Cruel Summer singer. He tackled the question like a pro — revealing he takes one step at a time and tries not to think "too far down the road."

.@tkelce is opening up to @reevewill about his life, sharing some updates from recent events including his acting debut, his visit to the White House and his future plans: "I'm so fortunate and so grateful [for] everything that's come my way in life."https://t.co/m0tmjhfEtC pic.twitter.com/iaIrTKo61d — Good Morning America (@GMA) June 6, 2024

“I’m so in the present, man,” he said during the interview. “Just being present during the now is something I really pride myself on. And I try not to get too far down the road, because you just never know what opportunities are gonna present themselves. So I know I got a 2024 football season coming up that I’m pretty fired up about.” “I’m so fortunate and so grateful [for] everything that’s come my way in life,” he added. “I feel like I’m on top of the mountain, even after winning the Super Bowl and having the offseason that I’m having. And just looking forward to what’s next in life, man…I’m so grateful. So appreciative. And yeah. Livin’ the dream, baby.”

Kelce revealed he never saw his future being this bright, alluding to his several-month relationship with Swift. “I can’t really say that I had that much of a vision on where I was gonna be, especially off the field,” he stated. “So I don’t think I could even fathom where I’m at right now in life.”

Source: MEGA Swift and Kelce vacationed in Italy during in-between her European 'Eras Tour' dates.

He credited his inner circle with keeping him focused while he navigates the intense spotlight that's come his way since dating the 14-time Grammy winner. “When you have good family and friends around you, it makes that aspect of life that much easier,” Kelce said. “I have such a beautiful family… And I’ve always been a very grounded guy. You know, it might not come off like that when I’m playing football…but off the field, I just wanna be a genuine person. Somebody that seems very relatable…if anybody asks me for a picture, and it’s just not the moment to take a picture, you know, I’ll have a conversation with you.”

Kelce is set to join Swift on the latest leg of her Eras Tour in the U.K. The pop star has reportedly lined up a $4.2 million love nest in the Cotswolds.

Source: MEGA The pair went public in September 2023.

"Taylor has booked the cottage while she is over in the UK," a source told The U.S. Sun. "She wants a place to unwind away from the tour and the countryside is her happy place. "Taylor loves dressing up in sequins on stage but is most at home in muddy boots in the fresh air." Swift and Kelce have been linked since last summer. The pair went public in September 2023, just three months after ending her rocky relationship with controversial rocker Matty Healy.

