'Nasty Work': Chicago Sky Players Claim WNBA Team Was Racially Harassed Outside Hotel After Chennedy Carter and Caitlin Clark Controversy
Several members of the Chicago Sky claimed that they were racially harassed outside their hotel this week in connection to a recent incident between teammate Chennedy Carter and WNBA rival Caitlin Clark, RadarOnline.com can report.
In a concerning development to come days after Carter shoved Clark to the ground during a tense game between the Chicago Sky and the Indiana Fever last weekend, video emerged of a man confronting Carter over the incident.
“Miss. Carter, have you gotten a chance to reach out to Caitlin?” the man asked Carter shortly after she stepped off the team’s bus on Wednesday and made her way toward the team’s hotel.
“Chennedy, have you gotten the chance?” the man continued as security attempted to block the man’s camera. “The basketball world wants to know if you’ve gotten a chance to reach out to her.”
Flash forward to later Wednesday evening, and several members of the Chicago Sky took to X to provide more detail regarding the confrontation between Chennedy Carter and the man asking about Caitlin Clark.
According to WNBA star Angel Reese, Carter was “harassed” by the man. Reese also called the situation “nasty work” and demanded that it “needs to stop.”
“Finding out our teams hotel to pull with a camera as we get off the bus and put it in my teammates face & HARASS her is NASTY WORK,” Reese charged. “This really is outta control and needs to STOP.”
Chicago Sky forwards Michaela Onyenwere and Isabelle Harrison also took to X to condemn the alleged harassment outside their hotel on Wednesday.
Onyenwere demanded that a “line needs to be drawn.” Harrison thanked the team’s security and claimed that she and her WNBA teammates “couldn’t even step off the bus” due to the alleged harassment.
“Getting harassed at our hotel is where the line needs to be drawn,” Onyenwere wrote. “Some ‘fans’ have NO CHILLLLL.”
“WOW! Thank GOD for security. My teammate being harassed at our hotel is insane!” Harrison added. “Couldn’t even step off the bus!”
Even more concerning was Onyenwere’s claim that the now-viral video of the incident was “edited” and failed to include a series of racist remarks hurled at the WNBA team as they made their way from the bus into the hotel.
According to Onyenwere, the man who confronted Carter on Wednesday also called the Chicago Sky players “ghetto b------” and claimed that “women’s sports isn’t s---.”
“Interesting how the video posted was edited and doesn’t include when he harassed our staff while calling us ‘ghetto b------’ and saying ‘women’s sports isn’t s---,” Onyenwere tweeted early Thursday morning after the video of the incident went viral.
“We are not about to normalize things like that,” she added.