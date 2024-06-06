Trump's VP Search Accelerates: It’s Down to Burgum, Vance, Rubio and Scott

Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.

When asked on NBC if he wanted the vice president's job, Rubio said, "I'll do whatever the campaign asked me to do." In an interview on Newsmax, Burgum added, "I just say President Trump is so strong right now, he could get elected without a vice president."

"I thought Tim Scott didn't run as good of a race as he's capable of running for himself, but as a surrogate for me, he's unbelievable. He's been incredible," Trump told Newsmax on Tuesday. "Gov. Burgum from North Dakota has been incredible. Marco Rubio has been great. J.D. Vance has been great. We've had so many great people out there."