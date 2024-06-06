'Beetlejuice': 50 Cent RIDICULED for Taking Photo With Lauren Boebert During Surprise Visit to Capitol Hill
Rapper 50 Cent was ridiculed this week after he posed for a picture with MAGA House Rep. Lauren Boebert during a surprise visit to Capitol Hill, RadarOnline.com can report.
The rapper, whose real name is Curtis Jackson, made a surprise visit to Washington, D.C. on Wednesday to advocate for more Black entrepreneurs in the liquor industry.
But 50 Cent raised eyebrows after he posted a picture of himself alongside Boebert in front of three American flags. He also claimed that the controversial congresswoman was “making the White House look good.”
“Lauren Boebert, Colorado Republican making the white house look good,” the In da Club rapper wrote alongside the photo of him and Boebert.
Several social media users mocked both 50 Cent and Boebert after the picture of the pair went viral on Wednesday evening.
Many of the comments referenced Boebert’s scandal last year when she was escorted out of a Beetlejuice musical in Denver for “causing a disturbance.” She was allegedly caught on video groping her date during the musical performance.
“What movie did you guys see?” one X user wrote under the photo of 50 Cent and Boebert.
“Beetlejuice Beetlejuice Beetlejuice,” another person commented.
“I’m sure she would love it if you took her to The Handy Shop,” yet another X user wrote while referencing Boebert’s Beetlejuice scandal and 50 Cent’s 2005 hit Candy Shop.
“Her making anything look good is an impossibility,” one more person tweeted in a not-so-subtle dig at the Colorado congresswoman. “You actually have to accomplish something of value first. Looking forward to her primary.”
- READ: 'Diddy Do It' Trademark Applicant Fires Off Letter to 50 Cent's Team and Netflix Over Sean Combs Documentary
- 50 Cent Trolls Diddy's Son Christian 'King' Combs After Diss Track: 'I'm Afraid for My Life'
- 50 Cent Sues Ex Daphne Joy for Defamation Over Sexual Assault Allegations, Seeking More Than $1 Million
Meanwhile, the P.I.M.P. rapper returned to X a few hours later to address the backlash that his photo with Boebert received.
Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.
While 50 Cent clarified that he “took pictures with everyone” during his surprise visit to Capitol Hill on Wednesday, he also appeared to defend Boebert’s behavior during the Beetlejuice musical back in September.
“Wait, wait, guys I took pictures with everyone and all you seem to care about is Lauren,” the rapper tweeted on Wednesday night. “What did she do in a dark theater that hasn’t been done, my God!”
“Hey I don’t have chlamydia by the way,” he added. “LOL.”
Boebert also took to X to share the photo of her and 50 Cent on Capitol Hill from Wednesday. She said she would still love the rapper even if he “flipped burgers at Burger King” and thanked him for the picture.
“I’d still love you if you flipped burgers at Burger King,” Boebert tweeted. “50 Cent, I used to do that myself! Thanks for the photo, great to meet you!”
According to the New York Post, the rapper also met with and took photos with several other prominent congressmembers during his surprise visit to D.C. this week – including former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, current House Speaker Mike Johnson, and GOP House Rep. Steve Scalise.