NYPD Preparing to Revoke Trump’s Gun License — Violation of State and Federal Laws Looms if Third Gun Remains in Florida

The New York City Police Department is preparing to revoke former president Donald Trump's gun license in the wake of his conviction on all 34 felony counts of falsifying business records to conceal a $130,000 hush money payment to adult film star Stormy Daniels, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Trump's concealed carry permit in New York was suspended following his indictment by the Manhattan District Attorney's office in April 2023. Two of the pistols he was licensed to carry were turned over to the NYPD at the time, while a third gun he had registered had already been "lawfully moved to Florida," a senior police official told CNN.