NYPD Preparing to Revoke Trump’s Gun License — Violation of State and Federal Laws Looms if Third Gun Remains in Florida
The New York City Police Department is preparing to revoke former president Donald Trump's gun license in the wake of his conviction on all 34 felony counts of falsifying business records to conceal a $130,000 hush money payment to adult film star Stormy Daniels, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Trump's concealed carry permit in New York was suspended following his indictment by the Manhattan District Attorney's office in April 2023. Two of the pistols he was licensed to carry were turned over to the NYPD at the time, while a third gun he had registered had already been "lawfully moved to Florida," a senior police official told CNN.
Because possession of a firearm by a convicted felon is a federal and state crime in both New York and Florida, and Trump became the first former president to be convicted when the guilty verdict in his hush money trial was handed down last week, he could be in violation of multiple state and federal laws if he still has the third gun in Florida.
The NYPD's Legal Bureau will launch an investigation into the matter "that will likely lead to revocation of his license," the senior police official explained, although the embattled ex-president could seek a hearing to challenge the revocation. As a former president, he is still guaranteed full-time protection by the United States Secret Service.
Trump has had a license from the NYPD to carry a concealed firearm for more than a decade, according to multiple law enforcement sources, but because his application came with a request for confidentiality, it is exempt from public records requests under New York state law.
"Crooked Joe Biden's campaign is freaking out because, in spite of the ever-expanding legal Witch-Hunt against him, President Trump has established a persistent, growing lead in the polls," Trump campaign spokesman Steven Cheung told Newsweek in a statement. "Biden's cronies in the Democrat Party are panicked and have chosen to continue to abuse our once great justice system to pursue their number one political opponent and interfere in the coming election."
Trump has indicated that he will try to appeal his felony conviction before he is sentenced on July 11, days before the Republican National Convention where he is expected to be named the party's 2024 nominee.
He has denied all wrongdoing, repeatedly slamming the trial as "rigged" and "disgraceful" and begging the U.S. Supreme Court to step in and reverse the guilty verdict.