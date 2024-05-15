'She Had a Bad Week': Donald Trump Defends Gov. Kristi Noem Over Puppy-Killing Scandal

Donald Trump bizarrely defended embattled Governor Kristi Noem after sources claimed he was "disgusted" by her boasting about murdering her 14-month-old puppy, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Noem, who was once considered a top VP pick for Trump, faced backlash over detailing the killing of her family dog, Cricket, in her memoir, No Going Back: The Truth on What’s Wrong with Politics and How We Move America Forward.