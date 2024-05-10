President Biden Commits WNBA Blunder During Las Vegas Aces Ceremony at White House, Calls Candace Parker 'One of the Greatest All-time Coaches'
President Joe Biden committed yet another embarrassing blunder this week during a White House ceremony for the WNBA team the Las Vegas Aces, RadarOnline.com has learned.
The 81-year-old president’s latest faux pas occurred on Thursday when the WNBA team visited the White House to celebrate their 2023 championship win.
But while the ceremony started off without a hitch, President Biden later raised eyebrows when he referred to Candace Parker – who recently retired from the WNBA after 16 seasons – as “one of the greatest all-time coaches.”
“While she couldn’t be here,” Biden said of the now-retired WNBA star, “I want to acknowledge someone who we consider one of the greatest all-time coaches – Candace Parker.”
Parker never coached for the WNBA. She did play for the WNBA for 16 seasons and helped bring three different teams – including the Aces, the Los Angeles Sparks, and the Chicago Sky – championship wins throughout her lengthy tenure with the league.
Meanwhile, President Biden quickly redeemed himself when he celebrated Parker’s professional basketball accomplishments and the legacy she left behind not just for the Aces but for the WNBA as a whole.
“She played 16 seasons in the league, two Olympic Gold Medals, two regular season MVPs, and a Final MVP,” Biden acknowledged. “And going out on top of the world with her third ring, she announced her retirement from the game.”
“She announced her retirement from the game, but I want to thank her for an incredible career,” the president continued. “We know she has a whole world in front of her. A whole world.”
Still, President Biden was ridiculed online after he accidentally called Parker “one of the greatest all-time coaches” in the WNBA.
Several critics rushed to X shortly after the faux pas unfolded to mock the president and question his already scrutinized mental acuity.
“Just another reason he needs to go away,” one X user tweeted.
“Sleepy Joe once again makes a fool out of himself,” added another.
“The shocker would be if Joe Biden is ever able to say anything correct,” another person responded after the president’s latest gaffe.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Biden’s Parker coach blunder on Thursday at the White House would not be the first time the 81-year-old president erred amid his ongoing 2024 re-election campaign for the White House in November.
President Biden raised eyebrows once again last month when he accidentally read aloud the word “pause” while reciting a speech from his teleprompter.
"Imagine what we could do next,” the president said during a trade union conference in Washington, D.C. on April 24. “Four more years, pause.”
Donald Trump used that incident as ammo to attack his 2024 general election rival further – especially as this year’s race for the White House continues to kick into high gear.
“That was weird,” Trump said of Biden’s teleprompter mistake.