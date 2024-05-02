'Unbelievable': Donald Trump Mocks 'Sleepy' and 'Crooked' Joe Biden Over Embarrassing 'Pause' Teleprompter Blunder
Donald Trump ridiculed President Joe Biden after the 81-year-old accidentally read the word “pause” while reciting from his teleprompter during a speech, RadarOnline.com can report.
The embattled ex-president targeted his 2024 general election rival at a boisterous campaign event on Wednesday in Waukesha, Wisconsin.
“Now think if I read my teleprompter and I'm going: Well, let's see there because of the weakness in the economy I'd like to...pause...pause...pause...what was that?” Trump mocked Biden. “That's unbelievable.”
“Pause,” the 45th president continued. “You know, I was watching it, I said: That was weird.”
Trump then told the Wisconsin crowd how his teleprompters “actually don’t have pause” to prevent blunders like the one President Biden experienced last month in Washington, D.C.
“They actually don't have pause on my teleprompter, you know, they have a blank space, like you see if there's a response,” the former president explained.
“If there's no response you just keep going, you don't have a pause,” Trump added. “Some speechwriter saying pause, they're not going to know.”
As RadarOnline.com reported, Trump referenced an embarrassing gaffe that President Biden committed late last month during a trade union conference in Washington, D.C.
President Biden accidentally read the word “pause” from his teleprompter rather than just pausing his remarks.
"Imagine what we could do next,” Biden said on April 24. “Four more years, pause.”
Meanwhile, Trump also used his campaign rally in Waukesha, Wisconsin on Wednesday to criticize President Biden for not speaking out against the violent pro-Palestine protests taking place at college and university campuses across the country.
It should be noted that President Biden did eventually address the issue in a short speech from the White House on Thursday morning.
“When you have a problem, you should go out and talk about it and talk to the people,” the 45th president said of the pro-Palestine protests breaking out across the country. “There's a big fever in our country, but [Biden] is not talking.”
“Now does anybody think that it will be so inspiring that everybody will say: Oh, we have to go home, we love our country,” Trump continued regarding the pro-Palestine protests and Biden’s lack of response.
“No, they'll say: Do you believe the guy that's the president of that country?”
Trump also took an impromptu survey to gauge whether his supporters preferred the nickname “Sleepy Joe” or “Crooked Joe” for President Biden.
Trump’s supporters appeared to show more of an affinity for the “Crooked Joe” nickname.
“That Crooked Joe is a bad guy,” Trump said after the impromptu poll. “I thought it was going to be a lot closer than that, wow.”