'Married to a Loser': Jessica Biel's Friends' BRUTAL Assessment of Husband Timberlake in Wake of DWI Revealed — as It Emerges They Fear 'He'll Break her Heart Again'
Actress Jessica Biel's friends are allegedly upset with her husband, Justin Timberlake, after his recent DWI arrest in the Hamptons, RadarOnline.com has learned.
"He just can’t escape this ‘cheater’ label, and it upset Jessica every time,” a source told In Touch. “Her friends fear he’ll break her heart again: Do cheaters ever change?”
“Her friends think she’s married to a loser and hate that so much of her life is taken up with trying to get Justin to stay on the straight and narrow,” the source continued. “But the arrest was a wake-up call: It’s time for her to realize she can’t do it alone. If he keeps going down this path, their marriage will be over.”
Timberlake, who had been arrested for driving while intoxicated in Sag Harbor, N.Y., appeared “shell-shocked,” “bleary-eyed” and “upset,” according to an eyewitness, as the singer was led in handcuffs to his arraignment at the courthouse in the tony Hamptons village.
The Cry Me a River singer denied he was drunk. However, witnesses claimed to have seen him getting “wasted” at the American Hotel bar earlier in the night.
The 43-year-old claimed he “had one martini” and was following friends home when officers pulled him over for running a stop sign and veering out of his lane.
According to the Daily Mail, law enforcement sources said the father-of-two failed a field sobriety test before being handcuffed and arrested
A Sag Harbor Justice Court official later confirmed that the charges against Timberlake were DWI-related and that the singer was taken into custody following his arrest. He was ultimately released without bail.
“We look forward to vigorously defending Mr. Timberlake against these allegations,” powerhouse attorney Edward Burke Jr. said in a statement on Wednesday morning. “He will have a lot to say at the appropriate time.”
“He is currently awaiting full discovery from the DA’s office,” Timberlake’s lawyer added.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Timberlake appeared to have red eyes during his performance in Las Vegas last month.
Fans shared footage of Timberlake's performance in Sin City back in May during his Forget Tomorrow World Tour, showing the singer with noticeably red bloodshot eyes and an odd stare as he sang to thousands of people.
Attendees close enough to get a better look at the pop star were shocked and taken back when they noticed his "dreary-looking" face.
Several users on X, formerly known as Twitter, voiced their concerns, asking, "What's wrong with his eyes?" "Did he blink once?" and "What is he on?"