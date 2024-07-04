Pop star Justin Timberlake's humiliating arrest has him begging his former NSYNC bandmates to get back together to revitalize his career, sources told RadarOnline.com.

The I Want You Back crooner, 43, is singing the blues after his June 18 drunk driving arrest while motoring through the Hamptons. Although Justin claims he had just one martini, his new album, Everything I Thought It Was, dropped off the charts after only four weeks and tipsters said that sales for his tour are so low that some tickets have been going for as little as $11.