Justin Timberlake's DWI Woes: Crooner 'Terrified' His Career Is Finished, Considering NSYNC Reunion Tour After Arrest Drama
Pop star Justin Timberlake's humiliating arrest has him begging his former NSYNC bandmates to get back together to revitalize his career, sources told RadarOnline.com.
The I Want You Back crooner, 43, is singing the blues after his June 18 drunk driving arrest while motoring through the Hamptons. Although Justin claims he had just one martini, his new album, Everything I Thought It Was, dropped off the charts after only four weeks and tipsters said that sales for his tour are so low that some tickets have been going for as little as $11.
"Justin is terrified his career may be finished," an insider told us. "He's convinced his only hope to bounce all the way back is another tour with the boys."
And he's got the evidence to support that last-ditch change. Last year, the group — JC Chasez, Chris Kirkpatrick, Joey Fatone and Lance Bass — recorded the new song Better Place for the animated film Trolls Band Together and it was a hit.
In March, NSYNC performed together for the first time in ten years at Timberlake's One Night Only Concert at The Wiltern in L.A., giving die-hard fans hope for a long-term reunion.
"Every NSYNC album was a No.1 hit, and their tours sold out arenas across the globe," the source noted, claiming that he would be jumping at the opportunity. "Justin knows the audience is still out there, so he's begging the guys to do this favor for him."
But the boys in the band aren't said to be champing at the bit to bail him out. "It's a hard sell," said an insider.
"That said, they also know the kind of money a tour could generate, so they're seriously considering it."
As Page Six reported, Justin's ego was claimed to be "crushed" when his latest album dropped out of the Billboard 200 in the aftermath of his DWI arrest.
"The album didn't do too well, and I don't see Justin getting big acting roles right now," said a well-placed Hollywood insider who revealed that Justin hopes to turn things around swiftly. "He's got a bit of an ego."
The insider noted Justin's "golden boy image is definitely depleted."