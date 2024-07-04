Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

The Price is Wrong? Furious fans persist in calling out The Price is Right for being rigged and playing favorites, RadarOnline.com has learned. Sources told us the ongoing accusations are taking a devastating toll on host Drew Carey and the rest of the iconic game show crew.

Source: MEGA Carey took over the game show hosting duties in 2007.

After a recent contestant won a trip of a lifetime, viewers sounded off online, blasting Carey, 66, for allegedly favoring some of the competitors. "Sometimes I think they just give people they like the win," fumed one poster. Another agreed, "Funny. Because I thought the same way also." A third simply wrote, "WTF" with a thumbs-down emoji.

Source: CBS Disgruntled fans accused the show playing favorites.

The complaints have sent shock waves through the entire production team, a show insider squealed. "Drew does a fabulous job but scandals like this don't do anyone any good and it's got people worried behind the scenes," the spy told us. "They're all adamant that absolutely nothing is rigged, but it still isn't great for the show's image to have fans making these sorts of claims."

This isn't the first time The Price is Right viewers have accused the game show of monkey business. Just a few weeks earlier, some fans questioned whether the famous dice game was fixed after a contestant rolled three sixes and a one to win a new car. instead of being happy for the player's good fortune, disgruntled viewers hit the internet to air their displeasure, charging that there was something fishy with the dice. "Those dice were definitely rigged," declared one commentator. "No way he rolled that."

Source: CBS Other views alleged the show is 'rigged' after a contestant won a new car in a dice game.

Another speculated Carey somehow manipulates things, ranting, "Boss already knew he won!!! He has some similar dice at home that he rolls." When the stand-up comic took over as host of the show back in 2007, replacing the late game show legend Bob Barker, there were plenty of complaints from loyal fans. But show producers stayed mum on the uproar and it eventually blew over. According to our mole, they're trying the same tactic this time around.

"This whole complaint about things being rigged has become a talking point that won't seem to go away," the insider explained. "Fans are demanding answers. The fans dictate a show's success. So if they're not satisfied, it could all blow up." "Everyone connected with the show says it's complete garbage, but the longer they avoid addressing it publicly, the worse it'll get."

Source: MEGA Sources said the accusations have been 'very hurtful' to Carey.

Funnyman Carey is doing his best to laugh off the criticism, but it still "stings," our source tells us. "Drew is a sensitive guy and really puts his all into this show, so to have people questioning his ethics like this is very hurtful."