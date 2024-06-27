'The Price is Right' Drug Scandal: Host Drew Carey Makes Stunning Confession, Says Contestants Are Frequently High or Drinking
The Price Is Right host Drew Carey has revealed that contestants are often drunk or high while appearing on the long-running game show, RadarOnline.com has learned.
"That happens here all the time," Carey told TV Insider in a new interview this week. "They’ll have a gummy, or I’ll smell alcohol on their breath. Not unusual."
"There was a guy here that was tripping on mushrooms," Carey recalled. "He came with a bunch of friends. He was a sketch [comedy] guy. I found out later when I went to UCB [sketch improv theater, Upright Citizens Brigade] to hang out."
"They were like, ‘Did you see that guy who claimed to be a skateboarding rabbi?’ I asked him what he did for a living. And he goes, ‘I’m a skateboarding rabbi.’ He didn’t think he was going to get picked, and he totally tripped.”
Carey admitted that interacting with his audience is his "favorite part of the show. They’re normal people that live normal lives. This is average America right here. There are no CEOs, ultra-rich upper management. They don’t come to The Price Is Right. These are middle class, working class. Every religion. It’s a cross-section of America."
"Regular people are more interesting than celebrities. Honestly," Carey continued. "They’ve all had their own problems to overcome and their own demons, to get their own special lives. I learn more from them than I do from anybody."
The comedian, who became the longest-serving game show host currently on the air when Pat Sajak retired from Wheel of Fortune, took over from longtime host Bob Barker in 2007. While he kept Barker's sign-off recommendation to spay and neuter pets, he also added his own: "Take care of yourself, especially your mental health. It’s so important, and I love you!"
"It’s important to me," Carey revealed. "I went through a rough couple of years, and I needed to put my mental health first. It was such a help for me to do that and not succumb to sadness or grief. My therapist and my doctor helped me find tools to not go completely under. That’s all it is: tactics and tools you can learn to help your brain from not going down the drain. You can go into an addiction of feeling depressed and not knowing how to get out. You normalize it, or you normalize feeling bad about yourself. Life can be so much better with love, forgiveness, boundaries, speaking your mind, saying your truth, and living your truthful life."
"Some people are afraid to do that," Carey added. "They don’t want to seem weak or overbearing or be called, 'Oh, that guy’s being an a------. He’s stating his worth and won’t put up with something anymore. Why doesn’t he play along like everybody else?' Maybe he or she doesn’t want to. It’s not who they are anymore. People end up getting trapped and unhappy."
"There are all kinds of really well-researched ways to not have that happen to you. Professional therapists and psychologists don’t have everything figured out, but they have a lot figured out. Sometimes therapy helps. Sometimes reading a self-help book or talking to a friend. I feel better from being here. So I pass it along."