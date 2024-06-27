'The Price is Right' Drug Scandal: Host Drew Carey Makes Stunning Confession, Says Contestants Are Frequently High or Drinking

The comedian, who became the longest-serving game show host currently on the air when Pat Sajak retired from Wheel of Fortune, took over from longtime host Bob Barker in 2007. While he kept Barker's sign-off recommendation to spay and neuter pets, he also added his own: "Take care of yourself, especially your mental health. It’s so important, and I love you!"

"It’s important to me," Carey revealed. "I went through a rough couple of years, and I needed to put my mental health first. It was such a help for me to do that and not succumb to sadness or grief. My therapist and my doctor helped me find tools to not go completely under. That’s all it is: tactics and tools you can learn to help your brain from not going down the drain. You can go into an addiction of feeling depressed and not knowing how to get out. You normalize it, or you normalize feeling bad about yourself. Life can be so much better with love, forgiveness, boundaries, speaking your mind, saying your truth, and living your truthful life."