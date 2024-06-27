Sad Final Days of Shifty Shellshock: Inside the Crazy Town Frontman’s Drug Bender at an L.A. Flophouse Before ‘OD’ Death
Crazy Town frontman Shifty Shellshock – who was born Seth Binzer – was allegedly on a drug bender inside a Los Angeles flophouse in the days leading up to his death from a suspected overdose this week, RadarOnline.com has learned.
In a startling development to come days after Binzer, 49, was found dead on Monday, it was revealed that the Crazy Town singer and musician was renting a small 60-square-foot apartment in LA’s Koreatown.
A man named Jason Roberts, who rented the room next door to Binzer’s apartment, revealed that the Butterfly hitmaker only moved into the building one week before his devastating and sudden death.
Also surprising was Roberts’ claim that Binzer had been fighting with his girlfriend before his death and was forced to move into the tiny apartment in Koreatown after the police got involved.
“He said he was having problems with his girlfriend or whatever and that's why he was here,” Roberts told Daily Mail during an exclusive interview on Wednesday.
“He said he had been fighting with her and the cops were going to that house,” Binzer’s neighbor continued. “He had to get away.”
Roberts also revealed that he saw several women going in and out of the Crazy Town frontman’s apartment in the days before his death from a suspected overdose.
“He definitely had some girls in there,” the neighbor said. “One looked like a German with sparkles all over their face, so at least he had a good time. But he did look like he hadn't slept for days.”
Meanwhile, Roberts detailed the moments both before and after Binzer was pronounced dead by police on Monday.
According to Roberts, Binzer’s body was discovered by the building’s property manager. The Crazy Town frontman was “gone and dead” by the time police arrived at the scene.
“He was gone and dead by the time they got here,” Roberts revealed. “I don't know how long he was in there like that, but I didn't hear anything coming from that room for a while because I would hear him fussing around there the other days.”
“I had no idea what was going on until I came out of my room and there were three cops there.”
Binzer’s death is reportedly being investigated as a suspected overdose after drug paraphernalia – including a lighter, injectable medications, and Narcan nasal spray – was found at the scene. Narcan is used to reverse opioid overdoses.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Daily Mail’s interview with Roberts on Wednesday came just two days after Binzer was pronounced dead.
The Crazy Town frontman, who was perhaps most famous for the band’s 2000 hit Butterfly, fought a well-documented battle with substance abuse in the years before his passing.
Binzer was also known for his appearances on the reality TV shows Celebrity Rehab with Dr. Drew and Celebrity Rehab Presents Sober House. He struggled with drug addiction.
The Los Angeles Medical Examiner's Office told this outlet on Tuesday that Binzer’s cause of death was temporarily “deferred” pending toxicology reports. The toxicology reports could take eight to ten weeks.