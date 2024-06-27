Sad Final Days of Shifty Shellshock: Inside the Crazy Town Frontman’s Drug Bender at an L.A. Flophouse Before ‘OD’ Death

Crazy Town frontman Shifty Shellshock – who was born Seth Binzer – was allegedly on a drug bender inside a Los Angeles flophouse in the days leading up to his death from a suspected overdose this week, RadarOnline.com has learned.

In a startling development to come days after Binzer, 49, was found dead on Monday, it was revealed that the Crazy Town singer and musician was renting a small 60-square-foot apartment in LA’s Koreatown.