Judge Dismisses Radar's Lawsuit to Release Secret FBI Files on Jeffrey Epstein; Government 'Is Covering its Tracks,' Claims Lawyer

Gardephe's ruling brings an end to a seven-year saga that began when RadarOnline.com filed a freedom of information lawsuit against the FBI in 2017, although a lawyer for RadarOnline.com told Knewz.com that the outlet was considering whether to appeal the decision and vowed to "continue to fight for transparency and accountability."

“The FBI is covering its tracks by using a hypothetical retrial of Ghislaine Maxwell as justification not to release its Epstein files,” First Amendment attorney Dan Novack, who represents RadarOnline.com in the lawsuit, told Knewz.com in an exclusive statement. He said the FBI insisted "these are simply the kinds of documents that would tend to cause harm if released, without engaging the reality on the ground that the target of the investigation has seen millions of records and was convicted in one of the most high-profile trials in U.S. history.”