RFK Jr. Reveals He Made Incredible Offer to Joe Biden That Would Blow the 2024 Presidential Race Wide Open
Robert F. Kennedy Jr. recently revealed an incredible offer he made to President Joe Biden that would blow this year’s 2024 general election race wide open, RadarOnline.com has learned.
In a surprising development to come just hours before the first presidential debate between President Biden and ex-President Donald Trump begins on Thursday night, Kennedy sat down for an interview with Dr. Phil.
The 90-minute interview between Kennedy and Dr. Phil is scheduled to premiere at 7 PM EST on Merit Street Media. The first presidential debate kicks off on CNN at 9 PM EST.
But while Kennedy and Dr. Phil discussed a spate of topics connected to the upcoming presidential election, perhaps most surprising was the offer that the third-party independent candidate made to President Biden.
According to Kennedy, he offered to co-fund a poll with Biden in October. Whichever candidate polls worst against Trump would then withdraw from the presidential election race.
“We will co-fund a poll together, the two of us in October,” the third-party candidate explained, “and whoever is least likely to beat Donald Trump will withdraw.”
Kennedy also acknowledged that he did not expect President Biden to take him up on the offer.
“Do I expect that he will take that deal? No, but I'm not a spoiler,” Kennedy told Dr. Phil. “A spoiler is somebody who cannot win and they stay in and disrupt the expectations of somebody who can.”
This would not be the first time Kennedy challenged President Biden to a poll that would result in one of the candidates dropping out of the ongoing race for the White House.
Kennedy made a similar offer in May during a short campaign event in New York City.
“We only have one chance to beat Donald Trump, and we need a nominee who can get the job done,” he said early last month. “And that would be me.”
“People who believe that I am spoiling at this point for President Biden need to look at data,” Kennedy added before presenting his “No Spoiler Pledge” offer.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Kennedy initially ran as a Democratic nominee for the 2024 White House before he announced his run as an independent candidate in October.
There are concerns that Kennedy’s third-party run would take votes away from both President Biden and ex-President Trump in November – although recent polls found that the third-party candidate would most likely siphon more votes away from Trump than from Biden.
Kennedy and his running mate, billionaire Nicole Shanahan, also continue to work to have their names listed on the ballots in every state ahead of the November election.
So far, Kennedy and Shanahan have officially qualified for the ballots in California, Michigan, and Utah.
The pair also garnered enough signatures to be listed on the ballots in Hawaii, Idaho, Iowa, Nebraska, New Hampshire, Nevada, and North Carolina – although election officials in those seven states have yet to validate Kennedy and his running mate's candidacies.
Kennedy will not appear on the debate stage with President Biden and ex-President Trump on Thursday night in Atlanta after he failed to meet the criteria set by CNN.