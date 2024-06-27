Fatal Ketamine Dose That Killed Matthew Perry Was Purchased Online, Sent to 'Friends' Star Through U.S. Post: Police Source
The fatal dose of ketamine that killed Matthew Perry was sent to him via U.S. post from drug dealers whom he was introduced to online, a law enforcement source has told RadarOnline.com.
As this outlet previously reported, a multi-pronged investigation into his death involving the Los Angeles Police Department, the U.S. Postal Service, and the Drug Enforcement Agency is expected to conclude soon.
Detectives will recommend to the U.S. Attorney's Office multiple people be charged in his Oct. 28 death, the source said.
“The investigation has been complex, detailed, and it has unraveled a complex network of drug dealers who operated online and who utilized U.S. post for the delivery of illegal drugs to his Hollywood Hills home,” the person close to the case said.
Central to the investigation was Brooke Mueller, the ex-wife of Hollywood star Charlie Sheen, who had spent time in a sober living facility with Perry prior to his death.
RadarOnline.com reported officers executed a search warrant and seized Mueller’s iPhone and a laptop from her room at a sober living residence in Los Angeles.
She was later questioned and released without charge, a source said.
“This extended family has worked hard to restore serenity to their ecosystem – to the great benefit of their children,” Sheen's longtime lawyer, Gregory J. Pedrick, said on June 26.
“I believe Ms. Mueller’s past choices may have put her in a position to provide some incidental, anecdotal background to the authorities investigating Mr. Perry’s death. Nothing more.”
Mueller, who has been in and out of rehab for more than a decade, hired a team of criminal defense lawyers in the wake of the search warrant.
Perry, the 54-year-old former star of the television sitcom Friends, was found unresponsive in the hot tub of his Los Angeles home on October 28 last year.
His autopsy, released in December, found that the amount of ketamine in Perry’s blood was in the range used for general anesthesia during surgery.
According to Perry's autopsy, people close to the actor told investigators at the time he was undergoing ketamine infusion therapy, an experimental treatment used to treat depression and anxiety.
But the medical examiner said that his last treatment a week-and-a-half earlier wouldn't explain the levels of ketamine in Perry’s blood when he was found unconscious.
The actor had discussed his ketamine use in his memoir, Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible Thing, which was published less than one year before his devastating passing.
“It’s used for two reasons: to ease pain and help with depression,” Perry, who underwent therapy with a synthetic form of ketamine, wrote regarding the drug.
“Has my name written all over it,” he added, “they might as well have called it ‘Matty.’”