Brooke Mueller Provided ‘Incidental, Anecdotal Background’ to Detectives Probing Matthew Perry’s Od Death: Lawyer

brooke mueller matthew perry
Source: MEGA

Charlie Sheen's ex-wife was reportedly questioned by cops in connection to Matthew Perry's death.

By:

Jun. 26 2024, Published 8:16 p.m. ET

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

Charlie Sheen's attorney is providing pivotal details about what he believes Brooke Mueller told police when probed in the Matthew Perry death investigation, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

As this outlet reported, Sheen's ex-wife was one of the high-profile people questioned by law enforcement about Perry's unexpected passing as the LAPD and DEA near a conclusion about who supplied the ketamine found in the Friend actor's system.

charlie sheen brooke mueller drug test lose custody relapse report
Source: MEGA

Brooke Mueller was questioned "multiple times" by police in connection to the investigation.

Sheen's longtime lawyer, Gregory J. Pedrick, told In Touch on Wednesday: “This extended family has worked hard to restore serenity to their ecosystem – to the great benefit of their children.”

“I believe Ms. Mueller’s past choices may have put her in a position to provide some incidental, anecdotal background to the authorities investigating Mr. Perry’s death. Nothing more.”

matthew perry death investigation conclusion multiple people charged
Source: MEGA

“It was an unexpected friendship,” one source said of Perry and Mueller.

Earlier this week, In Touch identified Mueller as the high-profile woman whose laptop and iPhone were allegedly seized from a sober living facility in connection to the Perry probe.

They had formed an unexpected friendship during their rehab stints as the pair battled substance abuse issues.

RadarOnline.com told you — Perry was discovered in the hot tub of his Los Angeles home on October 28, 2023. The Los Angeles County Department of Medical Examiner found "high levels of ketamine" in his body.

While the sitcom star was allegedly undergoing ketamine infusion therapy – an experimental treatment used to treat depression and anxiety — his last treatment was over a week before his death, which wouldn't explain the levels of ketamine in his blood when he was found unconscious.

brooke mueller charlie sheen
Source: MEGA

Brooke was famously married to Charlie. They share two twin boys.

Sources shared that Mueller was “completely cooperative” with officers and insisted she had nothing to do with Perry's passing.

"She's hired lawyers and has had multiple meetings with law enforcement since they arrived at her sober living house with a search warrant. She’s being tight-lipped about the situation,” one insider said.

“It’s tough to say or know exactly what her role is [in Matthew’s death], but she’s adamant she had nothing to do with that.”

When contacted by RadarOnline.com, Mueller's reps declined to comment. We also contacted Sheen's team, who never responded.

LAPD told this outlet, "This is an ongoing investigation and there will be no comments."

matthew perry death investigation conclusion multiple people charged
Source: MEGA

The investigation into Perry’s death is reportedly “nearing its conclusion."

It was revealed on Wednesday that the investigation is "nearing its conclusion." Police allegedly believe “multiple people” could be charged in connection to the iconic actor's devastating passing.

Perry was only 54 years old.

