'Everywhere I Turned, She Was There': Baby Reindeer's Real-Life Martha Accused of Stalking UK Politician George Galloway

Fiona Harvey, the woman claiming she inspired the Netflix series Baby Reindeer, has found herself at the center of fresh stalking accusations — this time, by British politician and broadcaster George Galloway.

Jun. 26 2024, Published 8:00 p.m. ET

The former member of the United Kingdom Parliament called Harvey, 59, an "obsessive woman" who allegedly contacted him "hundreds of times" in the 1980s, and said he was "ready to testify" in her defamation lawsuit against Netflix.

The former member of the United Kingdom Parliament called Harvey, 59, an "obsessive woman" who allegedly contacted him "hundreds of times" in the 1980s, and said he was "ready to testify" in her defamation lawsuit against Netflix.

Galloway, 69, made the shocking allegations on “Piers Morgan Uncensored” Wednesday, and explained that his alleged stalker's viral interview on the same show in May motivated him to finally speak about about his experience.

"I saw her sitting in this chair and was riveted by your interview, which was a masterclass," he told the TV personality, "Piers Morgan at his best."

"It took me right back to the 1980s, when stalking was up close and personal," Galloway alleged, "There was no emails or texting. You had to either phone someone on their landline or turn up at their door. That's real stalking. That's what she did to me.”

The host of The Mother of All Talk Shows with George Galloway said that Harvey "called me hundreds of times and she showed up probably hundreds of times," and was "forever on my case."

Galloway said Harvey's interview on Piers Morgan Uncensored in May motivated him to speak out.

"Everywhere I turned, she was there. At first I thought that she fancied me. But it turned out that she fancied my job. She was a relentless and physical, up-close-and-personal stalker of mine. I am ready to testify."

In a statement to Variety, Harvey's legal team said Galloway had "his own agenda" as a former member of parliament, and said his remarks, "which vaguely and generally claim that Ms. Harvey stalked him 'hundreds of times' forty years ago," had "nothing whatsoever to do with what Netflix did to Ms. Harvey in 2024."

Galloway, a former member of the United Kingdom Parliament, is the host of The Mother of All Talk Shows with George Galloway.

Harvey, a Scottish law school graduate, filed her bombshell lawsuit against Netflix on June 7, demanding $170 million for the streaming company's depiction of Baby Reindeer's Martha Scott.

She claimed the show's writer and star, Richard Gadd, painted her as an obsessed stalker, based on "brutal lies."

"The lies that Defendants told about Harvey to over 50 million people worldwide include that Harvey is a twice-convicted stalker who was sentenced to five years in prison and that Harvey sexually assaulted Gadd," her legal complaint read.

Harvey filed a defamation lawsuit against Netflix earlier this month over the way Martha Scott was portrayed in Baby Reindeer.

"Defendants told these lies and never stopped because it was a better story than the truth, and better stories made money."

"As a result of Defendants' lies, malfeasance and utterly reckless misconduct, Harvey's life had been ruined. Simply, Netflix and Gadd destroyed her reputation, her character and her life," Harvey's suit continued.

Netflix responded with a statement, "We intend to defend this matter vigorously and to stand by Richard Gadd's right to tell his story."

