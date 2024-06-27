Fiona Harvey, the woman claiming she inspired the Netflix series Baby Reindeer, has found herself at the center of fresh stalking accusations — this time, by British politician and broadcaster George Galloway, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The former member of the United Kingdom Parliament called Harvey, 59, an "obsessive woman" who allegedly contacted him "hundreds of times" in the 1980s, and said he was "ready to testify" in her defamation lawsuit against Netflix.

Galloway, 69, made the shocking allegations on “Piers Morgan Uncensored” Wednesday, and explained that his alleged stalker's viral interview on the same show in May motivated him to finally speak about about his experience.