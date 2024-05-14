Real-Life 'Baby Reindeer' Star Fiona Harvey Demands $1 Million From Piers Morgan After Viral Interview
The real-life Martha from Baby Reindeer wants Piers Morgan to pay up after he offered her $313 for their now-viral interview. Fiona Harvey claims she deserves more for the explosive sit-down watched by 10 million, demanding the popular British host add some zeros to the total, or else, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Harvey, 58, is the woman who inspired the hit Netflix stalker series. She addressed the money issue while dragging Morgan for his behavior and attacking his health, claiming he looked "ill" during their sit-down.
According to Harvey, Morgan has already made over $300k from her appearance on his YouTube Uncensored show — and she deserves a good chunk of change for giving him the content, but she'll “settle for” seven figures.
"I asked if that was what they paid everyone and, if so, I wanted to see documentation to that effect. That documentation has not been forthcoming. I have not signed a contract for the interview and I will be seeking far more than a piddling £250 ($313)," she told Daily Record.
“I’d settle for a million," Harvey said before launching into a tirade about Morgan.
“I read a snippet online that Piers felt very sorry for me but he feels sorry for no one," she recalled. “His staff were being so nice and saying everything was OK but when I went in to meet him he could barely look at me."
"It was all a big act," she claimed, adding that Morgan "didn’t even say goodbye and only got the photograph taken with me because he needed it for the publicity."
That's when Harvey rang the alarm bells on the host's health.
- WATCH: Piers Morgan Snaps at Cornel West During Tense Debate About Israel and Palestine — 'How Dare You Call Me a Racist!'
- 'Thinner Than Usual': Piers Morgan Questions Kate Middleton's 'Alarming' Appearance After Royal Reemerges at Windsor Farm Shop
- Guess Who: Piers Morgan Exposes Names of Royals Who Allegedly Questioned Archie’s Skin Color
“I also think he’s ill. He was very pale, white as a sheet under those TV cameras and he looked very drawn," she told the outlet. “He’s lost a lot of weight. Is he ill? You do wonder.”
Harvey has already threatened to sue Netflix and the star/creator of the series, Richard Gadd, for alleged defamation — and she's not backing down.
"If I can’t get that show to shut down easily, if they don’t give me the money – and I’m talking £1million – politicians will shut the show down. If the behaviour of Netflix has been discussed in Parliament as it has been discussed all over the country then the show will be shut down – as simple as that," she said.
“I want at least £1million and they know it.” FYI — £1 million is roughly $1.25 million.
Piers spoke about their interview, claiming he was suspicious about her denial.
"There were moments in the interview where my suspicious alarm bells rang loud, especially when she suddenly said, 'Even if the email thing was true, the rest is not," he wrote in The Sun last week.
RadarOnline.com has reached out to his team for comment.