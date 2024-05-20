War of Words: Baby Reindeer’s ‘Real’ Martha Claims ‘Dreadful’ Piers Morgan ‘Smells’

Fiona Harvey, the real-life "Martha" from Baby Reindeer, claimed Piers Morgan "smells" and said the British TV host was "looking dreadful" as she recalled their recent bombshell interview, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Harvey, 58, inspired the hit Netflix stalker series and appeared on the YouTube show Piers Morgan Uncensored earlier this month to discuss the aftermath. She expressed how Richard Gadd, the writer and starring actor in the series, depicted Martha's character, played by Jessica Gunning.