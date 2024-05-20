War of Words: Baby Reindeer’s ‘Real’ Martha Claims ‘Dreadful’ Piers Morgan ‘Smells’
Fiona Harvey, the real-life "Martha" from Baby Reindeer, claimed Piers Morgan "smells" and said the British TV host was "looking dreadful" as she recalled their recent bombshell interview, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Harvey, 58, inspired the hit Netflix stalker series and appeared on the YouTube show Piers Morgan Uncensored earlier this month to discuss the aftermath. She expressed how Richard Gadd, the writer and starring actor in the series, depicted Martha's character, played by Jessica Gunning.
Harvey voiced her concerns about Gadd on social media after the series aired, and in the weeks following the interview with Morgan, the host became another subject of her grievances. She claimed in one Facebook post that Morgan was "[a]lmost bullying me into making a confession."
“Piers Morgan wears ill-fitting suits too and he smells," she wrote in another post, per The Daily Star, going on to say that people watched the interview "just because of the Baby Reindeer obsession they have," adding that "in general, no one much watches [Piers'] shows."
“He’s sixty or something. You’d think by now he’d have learned some manner, no not him. He’s looking dreadful with that white hair. He just couldn’t be civil off camera," Harvey's critique continued.
As RadarOnline.com reported, Harvey spoke out about feeling like she deserved to be paid more for the hour-long interview, which had an audience of 10 million people.
She claimed that Harvey had already made more than $300k from her appearance, and told Daily Record that she got "a piddling £250 ($313)."
"I asked if that was what they paid everyone and, if so, I wanted to see documentation to that effect," she said. "That documentation has not been forthcoming."
"It was all a big act," she claimed, adding that Morgan "didn’t even say goodbye and only got the photograph taken with me because he needed it for the publicity."
Harvey added that she did not sign a contract for the interview, and said that she would be seeking "far more" than the compensation she received.
"I’d settle for a million," she said, before slinging more insults at the host and raising questions about his health, saying that he looked "ill" and "white as a sheet" during their conversation.
Harvey has threatened to sue Netflix and Gadd, writing in a recent Facebook post, "I am suing Netflix For 11 million pounds," alleging "defamation, misinformation and personal damages inflicted."
"Netflix and gadd both made serious false allegations on film and in Parliament," her post continued.