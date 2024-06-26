Your tip
Patti Stanger's Transformation: 'Millionaire Matchmaker' Avoided 'Ozempic Face' After 30-Lb. Weight Loss, Surgeon Says

Source: MEGA

The aesthetic and regenerative specialist explained, "With a good diet plan and exercise you can maintain your weight and keep your muscles as well."

By:

Jun. 26 2024, Published 7:45 p.m. ET

Millionaire Matchmaker host Patti Stanger has astounded fans with her incredible weight loss, showcasing a slimmer figure during a recent star-studded event.

Dr. Robert Dorfman in Beverly Hills, a plastic surgeon who has not personally treated the TV personality, sounded off about her appearance at the Critics Choice Real TV Awards on June 15 and her notable transformation over the years.

patti stranger transformatiojn
Source: MEGA; @pattistanger/Instagram

A plastic surgeon sounded off about her transformation (left photo 2009, right photo 2024).

"Patti looks great and very healthy. It looks like she has dropped a good 30 pounds," the medical professional and founder of Skin by Dorfman told RadarOnline.com after reviewing her red carpet photos captured by shutterbugs and the recent snaps she posted via Instagram from the glitzy gala held at the Fairmont Century Plaza.

Stanger has been very candid about her weight loss journey, admitting in Feb. 2023 that she tried Ozempic and had switched to Mounjaro.

"I'm on the shot," she shared on the "Behind the Velvet Rope" podcast amid a slew of A-list transformations as stars began using the popular and controversial drugs that were approved to treat Type 2 diabetes and have weight loss as a prominent side effect.

patti stanger
Source: MEGA

Stanger has been very candid about her weight loss journey, admitting in Feb. 2023 that she tried Ozempic and had switched to Mounjaro.

"I'm gonna tell you the truth. I went on semaglutide, which is the ingredient in Ozempic," Stanger confessed at the time. "I got the worst acid reflux," she added. "And I was not feeling good. So, I stopped three weeks in."

"I'm not diabetic, but I do take a sugar pill twice a day to keep my sugar down," Stanger said about her transition to Mounjaro.

"So my doctor recommended it, and she said, 'I'll give you the vial of Tirzepatide,' which is the ingredient." The matchmaker continued, "I am not nauseous like everybody else."

patti stanger
Source: MEGA

"I'm on the shot," she previously shared on the "Behind the Velvet Rope" podcast.

Dorfman told RadarOnline.com that a lot of people taking the drugs make the switch.

"More and more people change from Semaglutide to Tirzepatide, as Ozempic uses Semaglutide as the active ingredient which mimics the effects of GLP-1 while Mounjaro's active ingredient, Tirzepatide, mimics the effects of both GLP-1 and GPI," he noted.

patti stangers transformation millionaire matchmaker avoided ozempic face after
Source: MEGA

"Patti looks great and very healthy. It looks like she has dropped a good 30 pounds," the medical professional and founder of Skin by Dorfman told RadarOnline.com.

Furthermore, Dorfman speculated that "Patti has done a great job avoiding the 'ozempic face' [often described as gaunt, with sunken eyes and saggy skin] by placing the right amount of filler in areas of deficiency." He added, "Sometimes that requires dissolving the fillers in the face and lips, to start with a clean canvas."

