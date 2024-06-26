"Patti looks great and very healthy. It looks like she has dropped a good 30 pounds," the medical professional and founder of Skin by Dorfman told RadarOnline.com after reviewing her red carpet photos captured by shutterbugs and the recent snaps she posted via Instagram from the glitzy gala held at the Fairmont Century Plaza.

Stanger has been very candid about her weight loss journey, admitting in Feb. 2023 that she tried Ozempic and had switched to Mounjaro.

"I'm on the shot," she shared on the "Behind the Velvet Rope" podcast amid a slew of A-list transformations as stars began using the popular and controversial drugs that were approved to treat Type 2 diabetes and have weight loss as a prominent side effect.