Suri Who? Tom Cruise's 18-Year-Old Daughter Ditches His Last Name to 'Praise' Single Mom Katie Holmes
Suri Cruise is all grown up and has chosen to change her name to pay tribute to her famous mom, Katie Holmes, before she goes to college, RadarOnline.com has learned.
While Suri, 18, has not legally dropped her estranged father Tom Cruise's last name, she nows goes by Suri Noelle, which insiders reveal is a nod to the woman who raised her.
"She is showing praise for her mother by using her middle name," a source explained to Page Six.
The tipster surmised Suri made the switch because she "wants her own identity" as she prepares to leave the nest and start her next chapter.
By ditching Cruise, the source noted the name change will help the 18-year-old "avoid the paparazzi" and "start fresh at college."
Suri used her new moniker at her graduation from Fiorello H. LaGuardia High School of Music & Art and Performing Arts in May. She's headed to the prestigious Carnegie Mellon in Pittsburgh in the fall.
The Top Gun star was notably absent from the milestone event.
Her high school graduation was not the first time she's introduced herself as Suri Noelle.
Back in December, during a school production of The Addams Family: A New Musical, in which Holmes' daughter played matriarch Morticia Addams, the playbill listed Suri Noelle as the lead role.
As RadarOnline.com reported, Suri dropped her last name after being estranged from her father for many years.
Ever since Holmes and Cruise's 2012 divorce, the Dawson's Creek alum has raised her daughter as a single parent. Moreover, an industry source alleged in April that the Mission: Impossible star has not only failed to maintain a relationship with his daughter, but he hasn't seen her since splitting from her mom.
In addition to skipping Suri's high school graduation for the Taylor Swift concert in London, Cruise also missed his daughter's recent 18th birthday in April.
Suri and her father were last seen in public together on a trip to Disney World in Florida back in 2012. It remains unclear if Suri plans to legally drop her father's last name in the future.