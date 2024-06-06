Real-Life Martha From 'Baby Reindeer' Files Bombshell $50 Million Defamation Lawsuit Against Netflix
The real-life Martha from Baby Reindeer has filed an explosive lawsuit against Netflix, claiming the streaming site defamed her by painting her out as an obsessed stalker — and she wants more than $50 million, RadarOnline.com has learned!
After threatening to take legal action, Fiona Harvey pulled the trigger and filed the suit on Thursday.
In the documents obtained by TMZ, Harvey denied many of Martha's actions in the limited series, especially continuously hounding the main character played by Richard Gadd.
Harvey accused Netflix of drawing a road map to allow viewers of the show to track her down. She said the streaming site included phrases she said in real life to Gadd and on her social media pages and similar descriptions of her career (a lawyer), claiming there was a bottom-barrel effort to hide her identity from the public.
Harvey alleged she's been harassed by people worldwide since the series dropped because of how it portrayed her. She accused the streaming giant of destroying her reputation with false and defamatory accusations. Harvey insists she never stalked or assaulted Gadd and is not a convicted stalker—all of which she claimed viewers believe are factual based on the character.
Harvey accused Netflix of failing to do its due diligence on the story, and she believes the streaming site should pay. She's suing for alleged defamation, negligence, intentional infliction of emotional distress, violations of the right of publicity, and more.
She's not asking for a small chunk of change, either. Harvey wants more than $50 million in damages.
As this outlet reported, Harvey also threatened to go after Piers Morgan over their viral interview.
She claimed Morgan offered her $313 for the sitdown, but after learning their conversation was watched by 10 million, she demanded several extra zeros.
Harvey claimed Morgan made over $300k from her appearance on his YouTube Uncensored show — and said she'd “settle for a million." She went on to attack the British host's health, claiming he looked "ill."
"He was very pale, white as a sheet under those TV cameras and he looked very drawn," she said after the interview. “He’s lost a lot of weight. Is he ill? You do wonder.”