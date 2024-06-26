Matthew Perry's $5.2 Million Hollywood Hills Mansion Still Sitting on Market as Ketamine Death Probe Nears End
Matthew Perry's multimillion-dollar Hollywood Hills mansion is still sitting idle on the market eight months after his death as the probe into his shocking passing is "nearing its conclusion," RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The Friends star passed away on October 28, 2023, after being discovered in his hot tub, and the home he bought four months before he met his untimely death remains at its asking price of $5.195 million.
As this outlet reported, the three-bedroom, four-bathroom house perched above the iconic Sunset Strip hit the market on May 2. It's important to note that Perry never got to enjoy the mansion, as he passed away in a separate Los Angeles home.
Despite its stunning views and renovations, Perry's home hasn't found a buyer willing to pull the trigger.
The update comes as bombshell news dropped about the investigation into who supplied the actor with the ketamine that was found in his system when he died.
While many believed Perry's initial cause of death was drowning, the Los Angeles Medical Examiner's office ruled the star passed from acute effects of ketamine.
RadarOnline.com told you — the Los Angeles Police Department and the Drug Enforcement Administration are "nearing" a conclusion into the death probe after interviewing several high-profile Hollywood hotshots with a history of drug use. One of those people is reportedly Charlie Sheen's ex-wife, Brooke Mueller.
Sources shared that "multiple people" might be charged in connection to Perry's passing.
Muller reportedly developed a friendship with the sitcom star during rehab, as they were in and out of facilities over the years. Insiders told In Touch she was “completely cooperative” when they allegedly executed a search warrant at the sober living residence she was staying at in May.
Authorities reportedly seized a laptop and iPhone from her.
Mueller was not arrested and allegedly lawyered up, maintaining she was not involved in Perry's passing.
"She's hired lawyers and has had multiple meetings with law enforcement since they arrived at her sober living house with a search warrant. She’s being tight-lipped about the situation,” one source said.
“It’s tough to say or know exactly what her role is [in Matthew’s death], but she’s adamant she had nothing to do with that.”
Mueller's rep declined to comment when RadarOnline.com reached out.