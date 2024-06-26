Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

BREAKING NEWS
Home > Exclusives > Matthew Perry
Exclusive

Matthew Perry's $5.2 Million Hollywood Hills Mansion Still Sitting on Market as Ketamine Death Probe Nears End

matthew perry
Source: MEGA; Zillow.com

Matthew Perry's multimillion-dollar Hollywood Hills mansion is still sitting idle on the market.

By:

Jun. 26 2024, Published 3:00 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to Email
Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

Matthew Perry's multimillion-dollar Hollywood Hills mansion is still sitting idle on the market eight months after his death as the probe into his shocking passing is "nearing its conclusion," RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The Friends star passed away on October 28, 2023, after being discovered in his hot tub, and the home he bought four months before he met his untimely death remains at its asking price of $5.195 million.

Article continues below advertisement

As this outlet reported, the three-bedroom, four-bathroom house perched above the iconic Sunset Strip hit the market on May 2. It's important to note that Perry never got to enjoy the mansion, as he passed away in a separate Los Angeles home.

Despite its stunning views and renovations, Perry's home hasn't found a buyer willing to pull the trigger.

matthew perry
Source: Zillow

The three-bedroom, four-bathroom house perched above the iconic Sunset Strip hit the market on May 2

Article continues below advertisement

The update comes as bombshell news dropped about the investigation into who supplied the actor with the ketamine that was found in his system when he died.

While many believed Perry's initial cause of death was drowning, the Los Angeles Medical Examiner's office ruled the star passed from acute effects of ketamine.

Article continues below advertisement
matthew perry death investigation conclusion multiple people charged
Source: MEGA

“It was an unexpected friendship,” one source said of Perry and Mueller, “but they leaned on each other.”

Article continues below advertisement

RadarOnline.com told you — the Los Angeles Police Department and the Drug Enforcement Administration are "nearing" a conclusion into the death probe after interviewing several high-profile Hollywood hotshots with a history of drug use. One of those people is reportedly Charlie Sheen's ex-wife, Brooke Mueller.

Sources shared that "multiple people" might be charged in connection to Perry's passing.

MORE ON:
Matthew Perry
Article continues below advertisement
brooke mueller
Source: MEGA

Brooke Mueller was allegedly questioned in connection to Perry's death.

Article continues below advertisement

Muller reportedly developed a friendship with the sitcom star during rehab, as they were in and out of facilities over the years. Insiders told In Touch she was “completely cooperative” when they allegedly executed a search warrant at the sober living residence she was staying at in May.

Authorities reportedly seized a laptop and iPhone from her.

Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.

Article continues below advertisement
matthew perry death investigation conclusion multiple people charged
Source: MEGA

The investigation into Perry’s death is reportedly “nearing its conclusion” as police believe “multiple people” could be charged.

Article continues below advertisement

Mueller was not arrested and allegedly lawyered up, maintaining she was not involved in Perry's passing.

"She's hired lawyers and has had multiple meetings with law enforcement since they arrived at her sober living house with a search warrant. She’s being tight-lipped about the situation,” one source said.

“It’s tough to say or know exactly what her role is [in Matthew’s death], but she’s adamant she had nothing to do with that.”

Mueller's rep declined to comment when RadarOnline.com reached out.

Advertisement

DAILY. BREAKING. CELEBRITY NEWS. ALL FREE.

More From Radar Online

    RadarOnline Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2024 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.