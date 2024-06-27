'Happier Than Ever': Inside Amanda Bynes' Secret Plot to Take Her Career Back

In a short video, the What a Girl Wants star revealed she'd had a blepharoplasty procedure to remove extra skin holds around the eyes.

"It was one of the best things I could've ever done for my self-confidence, and it made me feel a lot better in my skin," she candidly explained. "It was one of the greatest things I could've ever done."

The change was part of her plan to move forward, an insider claimed.