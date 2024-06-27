‘What the F--- Did You Do?’: Pennsylvania Couple Arrested in Connection with Newborn Found Dead on Sidewalk
A couple in Pennsylvania has been arrested in connection with the death of their newborn son after police say he was reportedly found dead on a sidewalk in March, RadarOnline.com has learned.
According to police records obtained by KRCR-TV, police found the baby dead on a sidewalk in McConnellsburg, next to the placenta, and a bloodstained mattress around 8:45 AM on March 11, Front Page Detectives reported.
That same day, police interviewed 19-year-old Joshua Wooters, who claimed he knew nothing about him. A month later, police questioned him again, and he said the same thing, officials said.
An autopsy was completed on the baby, which determined he died from exsanguination from the umbilical stump, authorities said. Forensic biology reports also identified Wooters and 20-year-old Emily Dickinson as the deceased boy’s parents.
Dickinson allegedly admitted to giving birth to the boy alone in her apartment, according to the police records. Despite being a certified nursing assistant, she allegedly told detectives she did not perform CPR on the baby because she thought he was too weak from having his umbilical cord cut, police claimed.
She told officers that she threw the newborn out of the second-story window after covering him with a towel when he stopped breathing, according to police.
- Reunited: J Lo Visits Ben Affleck's Office, Marking Embattled Couple's First Meetup Since Singer's Solo Trip to Europe
- Trump's Wild Claim That Biden Will Be 'Pumped Up' on Drugs for Debate Isn't Far-Fetched, Top Doctors Says
- Plot to Steal Elvis Presley's Graceland Home Takes Sudden Twist as Tennessee AG Turns Over Investigation to Federal Government
Wooters reportedly said he only learned about Dickinson being pregnant a month before she gave birth and that he was apprehensive about being a young father. He also claimed that Dickinson had not sought medical attention during her pregnancy, authorities said.
Wooters eventually admitted to police that Dickinson woke him up on March 11 and said she was in labor, police documents state. He said after giving birth, Dickinson cut the umbilical cord with a kitchen knife while he was in the bathroom, walked into the bathroom, and threw the infant out the window, the documents allege.
He told police he kept asking her, “What the f*** did you do?”
Police performed a search of their apartment in April and found blood in the couple's bedroom and bathroom. Officers noted in their reports that the window overlooked the spot where the infant was found dead.
Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.
On June 25, Wooters and Dickinson were arrested and charged with criminal homicide, conspiracy to commit criminal homicide, concealment of the death of a child, abuse of a corpse, and obstructing the administration of law, authorities said.
They were booked into the Bedford County Prison and were being held without bail.