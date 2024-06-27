‘What the F--- Did You Do?’: Pennsylvania Couple Arrested in Connection with Newborn Found Dead on Sidewalk

A couple in Pennsylvania has been arrested in connection with the death of their newborn son after police say he was reportedly found dead on a sidewalk in March, RadarOnline.com has learned.

According to police records obtained by KRCR-TV, police found the baby dead on a sidewalk in McConnellsburg, next to the placenta, and a bloodstained mattress around 8:45 AM on March 11, Front Page Detectives reported.