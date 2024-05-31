Amanda Bynes Ditches Short Hair, Returns to Long Platinum 'Do for Rare Outing in Hollywood After 'Quiet on Set' Controversy
Amanda Bynes is known to change up her look, stepping out for a friend's birthday party in Hollywood with long platinum tresses not long after debuting a dramatic short hair makeover.
The former Nickelodeon child star was spotted with a gift bag in tow as she made her entrance into the famed Chateau Marmont on the Sunset Strip, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Bynes, 38, opted for casual attire, sporting a light gray tank top and black leggings with sneakers.
The Easy A star, who is working toward becoming a manicurist, showed off her stiletto acrylics while carrying her phone in hand.
Bynes opted for long platinum extensions to lengthen her locks in the new photos obtained by Daily Mail, which put her silver septum piercing and heart face tattoo on full display.
A judge terminated Bynes' nearly nine-year conservatorship back in March 2022 and she has since called it quits with on-again, off-again ex-fiancé Paul Michael, whom RadarOnline.com learned moved on romantically from the actress last year.
Just last month, the star flaunted her freshly cropped 'do, a faux-hawk with a fade cut after first showcasing her buzz cut look in December 2023.
Bynes previously spoke about her hair transformation, revealing she would be switching it up from time to time while letting her hair grow out.
"I really like wearing extensions over wearing wigs. The wigs were just too much for me, so for now I'm rocking extensions again. I had posted about wearing wigs and now I just don't feel comfortable wearing them anymore," she shared.
Her latest sighting comes after the controversial premiere of the Investigation Discovery series Quiet on the Set: The Dark Side of Kid's TV.
The series explored allegations of a "toxic environment" against former Nickelodeon executive Dan Schneider's reign at the network in the late 1990s and early 2000s.
Bynes famously starred on The Amanda Show from 1999 to 2002 alongside fellow child star Drake Bell, who revealed in the docuseries that he was abused by dialogue coach Brian Peck.
Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.
Sources said that Bynes and her parents, Rick and Lynn, were approached about telling their stories, but all opted not to participate since she didn't have the same experience.