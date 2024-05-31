If there is a will, there's a way. That's what friends of Jennifer Lopez are claiming about her intent to keep her career on the rise while doing all she can to keep the spark alive in her marriage to Ben Affleck, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Although the A-list couple has yet to confirm the reports their relationship is on the rocks, sources have claimed that Lopez and Affleck are no longer living under the same roof and have been spotted house-hunting separately.