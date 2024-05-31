'Triple Threat': Jennifer Lopez Vows to Reinvigorate Her Career as She Fights to Save her Marriage to Ben Affleck
If there is a will, there's a way. That's what friends of Jennifer Lopez are claiming about her intent to keep her career on the rise while doing all she can to keep the spark alive in her marriage to Ben Affleck, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Although the A-list couple has yet to confirm the reports their relationship is on the rocks, sources have claimed that Lopez and Affleck are no longer living under the same roof and have been spotted house-hunting separately.
J Lo canceled her tour that was supposed to get underway in June in another surprise development on Friday.
"I am completely heartsick and devastated about letting you down. Please know that I wouldn't do this if I didn't feel that it was absolutely necessary," she shared in a statement.
A new Daily Mail report pointed out that J Lo's efforts to prove herself as a "triple threat" — a singer, dancer and actress — have given her a full plate and busy schedule which could put strain on any relationship.
"If it is only a question of putting the work in then you had better believe that J Lo will turn it around," a Los Angeles-based pal of the singer spilled amid divorce rumors.
"She has thrown her heart and soul into her love story with Ben and will not give it up without a fight. From what I hear there is still a lot of love there, so there must be hope," the friend added.
Meanwhile, sources have come forward claiming that her $90 million Las Vegas residency deal is "shaky at best." What went wrong? Tipsters told the New York Post that "casino executives have grown skittish" since her new album and tour are "flopping badly."
"MGM is watching her not doing well on the road," the tipsters claimed. "They are very nervous. It's pretty rare you have a poor tour and then go to Vegas."
When asked directly about the state of her marriage at a press conference for her Netflix movie, Atlas, last week she shut down the reporter, firing back, "You know better than that."
RadarOnline.com heard through the grapevine that J Lo had been placing "panicked calls" to crisis managers and having "screaming fits" as split rumors swirled.
There have been reports that she's crumbling under the pressure as the "divorce of the century" looms.
However, a rep for the star told RadarOnline that couldn't be further from the truth, calling the reports "pretty ridiculous" and "silly."