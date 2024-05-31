Engaged to Timothée? Rumors Run in Overdrive After Kylie Jenner is Spotted With a Massive Diamond Ring on Kylie's Finger

Kylie Jenner fueled speculation about a possible engagement to Timothée Chalamet after the billionaire beauty was spotted with a huge diamond on her ring finger this week, RadarOnline.com has learned. We have reached out to Kylie's rep for comment.

The cosmetics maven, 26, and Call Me By Your Name actor, 28, have kept a low profile since becoming romantically linked more than a year ago, sending the rumor mill into overdrive.

The Kardashians returned to Hulu for its third season last week, and Chalamet has not made an appearance on the reality show.