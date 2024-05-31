Engaged to Timothée? Rumors Run in Overdrive After Kylie Jenner is Spotted With a Massive Diamond Ring on Kylie's Finger
Kylie Jenner fueled speculation about a possible engagement to Timothée Chalamet after the billionaire beauty was spotted with a huge diamond on her ring finger this week, RadarOnline.com has learned. We have reached out to Kylie's rep for comment.
The cosmetics maven, 26, and Call Me By Your Name actor, 28, have kept a low profile since becoming romantically linked more than a year ago, sending the rumor mill into overdrive.
The Kardashians returned to Hulu for its third season last week, and Chalamet has not made an appearance on the reality show.
On Thursday's episode, Kylie met up with her sister, Khloe Kardashian, 39, and fans were quick to point out the flashy jewelry she was flaunting. The reality star appeared to have a gold band on the ring finger of her right hand — which she fiddled with during the chat — and a glittering rock on her left.
The pair had a heartfelt talk about where Kylie stood with her ex-best friend Jordyn Woods. The former close pals had a falling out in 2019 after news surfaced that Jordyn kissed Khloe's ex, Tristan Thompson.
Kylie recounted seeing Jordyn at Paris Fashion Week, and revealed they were speaking "once a month." She expressed feeling like they had "more healthy distance in the relationship."
"What I do love now is that the narrative about us online is now over," she told her sister. Khloe assured her that she "never had an issue" with Kylie remaining friends with Jordyn.
The U.S. Sun noted fans rushed to the conclusion that Kylie's bling signified forthcoming wedding bells, writing in the comments, "Does Kylie have a wedding ring on?" and "So happy for Kylie! She's getting married!"
Late last month, sources told Us Magazine the on-and-off couple were navigating a long-distance relationship while Timothée was busy filming his upcoming Bob Dylan biopic, A Complete Unknown.
An insider said, "Kylie and Timothée have been keeping in touch while he’s been in Manhattan filming and are still together."
Kylie also recently shut down rumors that she was expecting a third child, after fans assumed she was pregnant when she wore a black hoodie and sweatpants to her aunt's funeral. The former E! star has two children with Travis Scott, 33.
In January, Kylie and Timothée were spotted at the Golden Globes, marking their first awards ceremony appearance together.