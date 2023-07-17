Ex-BFFs Kylie Jenner and Jordyn Woods Reunite Four Years After Tristan Thompson Cheating Scandal

Former best friends Kylie Jenner and Jordyn Woods apparently reunited over the weekend after Woods kissed Khloé Kardashian’s on-again, off-again boyfriend, Tristan Thompson, four years ago, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Jenner and Woods were spotted having dinner together in Los Angeles on Saturday night – marking a possible reunion between the two ex-best friends more than four years after the Woods-Thompson drama took place in February 2019.