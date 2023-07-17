Ex-BFFs Kylie Jenner and Jordyn Woods Reunite Four Years After Tristan Thompson Cheating Scandal
Former best friends Kylie Jenner and Jordyn Woods apparently reunited over the weekend after Woods kissed Khloé Kardashian’s on-again, off-again boyfriend, Tristan Thompson, four years ago, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Jenner and Woods were spotted having dinner together in Los Angeles on Saturday night – marking a possible reunion between the two ex-best friends more than four years after the Woods-Thompson drama took place in February 2019.
According to photos obtained exclusively by Daily Mail, the 25-year-old former besties shared sushi in LA before leaving the restaurant together in the same car.
Both Jenner and Woods appeared to enjoy the sudden reunion and Woods even flashed a smile to the camera before the pair drove away from the restaurant.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Jenner cut ties with her longtime best friend in February 2019 shortly after Woods revealed that she and Thompson shared a kiss together at a house party.
“It was a kiss on the lips, but no tongue kiss. No making out,” Woods admitted during an appearance on Jada Pinkett Smith’s Red Table Talk in March 2019.
“I don’t think he’s wrong either because I allowed myself to be in that position,” Woods continued. “When alcohol is involved, people make dumb moves.”
Khloé Kardashian – who shares daughter True, 5, and son Tatum, almost 1, with Thompson and who was back together with the professional basketball player at the time of the kiss – lashed out at Woods shortly after the Red Table Talk revelation.
“Why are you lying [Jordyn Woods]??” Kardashian tweeted in March 2019. “If you’re going to try and save yourself by going public, INSTEAD OF CALLING ME PRIVATELY TO APOLOGIZE FIRST, at least be HONEST about your story.”
“BTW, You ARE the reason my family broke up!” Kardashian added.
Kardashian, 39, also targeted her 32-year-old baby daddy and admitted that he deserved blame for what happened with Woods at the house party in February 2019.
“Tristan is equally to blame but Tristan is the father of my child,” she wrote at the time. “Regardless of what he does to me I won’t do that to my daughter.”
“He has been addressing this situation PRIVATELY,” Kardashian added. “If Tristan were to lie publicly about what conspired, then yes I would address him publicly as well.”
Meanwhile, Jenner broke her silence about the drama in June 2021 and indicated that there was a slim chance that she and Woods would ever reunite as best friends.
“When we were friends, we never thought that we wouldn’t be friends, it was kind of an overnight thing,” Jenner explained.
“When she did something to my family, it felt like she did something to me.”