Clapping back! Khloé Kardashian slammed an Instagram troll who brought up the 2019 cheating scandal between Jordyn Woods and Tristan Thompson on Thursday, February 18.

“So … is Kylie allowed to be friends with [Jordyn] again?” the social media user commented on a clip from the upcoming Keeping Up With the Kardashians season, referring to the past friendship between Woods, 23, and Kylie Jenner. Upon seeing this, Kardashian, 36, hit back.

“I’m so sick and tired of this narrative that I control my sister or dictate who she chooses to surround herself with,” the E! personality wrote, per the CommentsByCelebs Instagram account. “Never once have I ever, and I mean EVER, told my sister who she can be friends with. She is an adult, who can do whatever she wants to do. I will support her in anything and everything she wants to do!”

Kardashian continued, “That means regardless of who she chooses to be friends with, I will always love, respect and value my sister unconditionally!! She is my life partner and I will always respect what she chooses!!! By the way, I have no ill feelings toward ANYONE!!! Truly. My heart carries no hatred at all. Unless you actually know what you’re talking about, respectfully, SHUT THE F—K UP!”

In February 2019, news broke that Thompson, 29, was caught kissing Jenner’s then-best friend, Woods, while in an on-and-off relationship with Kardashian. Following the scandal, the pair — who share daughter True, 2 — called it quits, and Woods moved out of Jenner’s home. Although Kardashian and Thompson have since reconciled, it’s unclear where Jenner, 23, and Woods’ relationship stands since they haven’t been since together in nearly two years.