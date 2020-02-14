Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Khloe’s Valentine’s Heartbreak: Looking Back At Jordyn & Tristan’s Cheating Scandal 1 Year Later ‘He did kiss me,’ Woods said of Thompson after being cut out of Kardashian clan.

It’s been one year since the world was rocked by Jordyn Woods and Tristan Thompson’s cheating scandal. As RadarOnline.com readers recall, the NBA star was caught hooking up with Kylie Jenner’s then-best friend at a party in his house, while he was still dating Khloé Kardashian.

The incident took place in February 2019, just 10 months after Tristan, 28, and Khloé’s baby girl, True Thompson, was born, and about one year after the basketball pro was photographed cheating on the reality star, 35, with a string of women.

At the time of the first infidelity drama, Khloé was pregnant with True, now 1. The two rekindled their romance, but broke things off again after Tristan’s second scandal.

When news first broke of Tristan and Jordyn’s rendezvous, the Cleveland Cavaliers star tweeted, “Fake news.” Just moments later, however, he deleted the tweet and came clean to his baby mama.

“Tristan admitted it!” Khloé said in an explosive episode of Keeping Up with the Kardashians following the drama.

In March 2019, Jordyn — who up until then had been radio-silent — went on Jada Pinkett Smith’s Facebook Watch series “Red Table Talk” to address the reports. The model, 22, broke down crying while speaking of the incident, but admitted she did kiss Tristan at the bash.

“Never once was I giving him a lap dance or making out with him,” she insisted. “It was just an innocent time.”

“He did kiss me” she added. “It was a kiss on the lips, but not a tongue kiss.”