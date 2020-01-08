Khloe Kardashian And Tristan Thompson Getting Cozy Again

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Khloe Kardashian’s Secret Sleepover With Tristan Thompson Revealed: 'She’s Totally In Love’ Pals are worried ‘KUTWK’ star ‘will get hurt again.’

Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson are cozying up to each other again and friends are worried it will result in no good, RadarOnline.com can exclusively reveal.

“She was all over him at the Christmas party, and he’s really playing into it by leading her on and flirting the whole time until they eventually spent the night together,” a source close to the former lovebirds exclusively told Radar.

The NBA player, 28, worked hard to prove himself and earn his access to Khloe, 35.

According to the source, he “stepped up his game and been a model dad lately, as well as extremely generous and kind towards Khloe.”

“But the fact is that he still sees her as a booty call while she’s totally in love with the guy and wants him back, period,” the source spilled. “It’s only going to end one way eventually.”

Readers know that Tristan wasn’t exactly faithful during his romance with Khloe.

The Good American model stuck by him even after he was caught partying with other women during her pregnancy.

But when he hooked up with former family friend Jordyn Woods, she officially pulled the plug.

Following the cheating scandal, Khloe became known for sharing cryptic social media posts that seemingly reflected her feelings about the occurrence.

On one occasion, she agreed with a Twitter user who wished Tristan would have never cheated, but shared that they “are co-parenting so well right now.”

The Cleveland Cavaliers star seems to be trying his luck at a reconciliation with Khloe.

He has praised her via social media posts and comments and even presented her with lavish gifts including a diamond promise ring for her 35th birthday.

And his efforts were actually getting noticed!

Last month, Radar exclusively reported the former lovebirds were back on.

“Khloe and Tristan are 100 percent back together,” an insider exclusively told Radar at the time.

The baller, who travels as a profession, “spends the night” by Khloe when he is in town, but no one would ever know.

“It’s a secret because she knows how much everyone would judge her.”

With a few drinks in her system, she is even comfortable expressing her feelings toward the NBA player with drunk calls and texts, but unfortunately, some of them go unanswered.

“It’s gotten so bad he ignores her calls if it’s past 8 p.m., which only sends her into this intense frenzy,” the insider revealed. “She’s even sent her assistant over to his place if he doesn’t pick up, demanding that he calls her back right then and there.”