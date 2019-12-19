Khloe Kardashian continues to pine for cheating ex Tristan Thompson, RadarOnline.com has learned, and she’s not shy about letting him know after a few drinks.

“Khloe drinks most, if not every, night of the week these days,” a source told Radar. “And more often than not it ends up with her calling Tristan and slurring down the phone about how badly he messed up but she still misses him.”

As Radar readers know, Khloe, 35, kicked the NBA star to the curb in February, after Tristan, 28, was caught kissing Jordyn Woods during a party at his house.

But it appears Khloe has had a change of heartbroken heart, especially when she is under the influence, and near a cellphone.

“It’s gotten so bad he ignores her calls if it’s past 8 p.m., which only sends her into this intense frenzy,” the source revealed. “She’s even sent her assistant over to his place if he doesn’t pick up, demanding that he calls her back right then and there.”

Earlier this month, a source told Radar that the estranged couple, who share daughter True, are in the process of rekindling their romance, snitching that the Cleveland Cavaliers player spends the night at her house when he is in town.

“It’s a secret because she knows how much everyone would judge her,” the second source remarked. “But she loves him despite how sh***y he treated her.”

For her part, Khloe has been dropping cryptic hints online lately about the state of their union.

“A woman who knows what it’s like to be broken, took her time to heal herself and succeeded at rebuilding her peace and happiness all by herself has every right to be picky about who she allows into her life,” the reality star posted on her Instagram Story on Thursday, December 12.

Meanwhile, Tristan refuses to fade away quietly, and almost instantly went on a lavish campaign to win his baby mama back – including showering her with flowers and gifts and gushing over her on social media.

Earlier this month, the athlete called Khloe a “Queen” under a photo of her and daughter True. He also dedicated an entire post to his famous baby mama after she won Best Reality Star at the 2019 People’s Choice Awards.

“Wow wow wow @khloekardashian 👑👑,” he wrote alongside a photo collage of the star. “Congrats Momma Koko on winning best reality star 2019, that’s two years in a row. Two time champ. I love the sound of that. So proud of all you have accomplished this year.”

The insider says all the attention has only served to confuse Khloe even more, especially when she’s tossed back a few cocktails.

“Tristan doesn’t help the situation by toying with her and teasing how they could wind up together again – but he’s failed to follow up with anything solid and it’s driving Khloe crazy.”