Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Moved On? Khloe Kardashian Still Cashing In From Lamar Odom Marriage

Moved On? Khloe Kardashian Still Cashing In From Lamar Odom Marriage

Moved On? Khloe Kardashian Still Cashing In From Lamar Odom Marriage The ‘KUWTK’ star’s fragrance with her ex-husband is still for sale.

Although Khloe Kardashian’s marriage to Lamar Odom is over, she’s still profiting off their relationship! RadarOnline.com can exclusively reveal the trademark for their Unbreakable By Khloe & Lamar fragrance remains active and that the product is still for sale.

According to the United State Patent and Trademark Office, Unbreakable Bond By Khloe & Lamar was filed on March 17, 2011. The trademark was registered on June 18, 2013.

On June 18, 2018, the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office filed a notification that the trademark registration will be canceled if the parties do not file the required document to keep the live status.

A document was then filed on October 19, 2018 to show a new attorney was added for the trademark. The status of the trademark remains live.

Kardashian, 35, and Odom, 39, tied the knot in 2009. She filed for divorce in 2013 after a series of drug and cheating rumors. The divorce was finalized in 2016.

Despite the divorce, Unbreakable Bond By Khloe & Lamar is still available for purchase years later.

The perfume goes for $65 on Amazon. Perfumania is selling the product for a reduced price of $9.99.

On the Sunday, October 27 episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, the mother of True, 1, with ex-boyfriend Tristan Thompson deals with the aftermath of Odom’s memoir, which detailed their marriage.

She revealed that she’s been in communication with her ex-husband, who asked to see her in person despite a public apology.

“I see that he has a girlfriend and I just don’t want to disrespect or reach out,” she said on the episode. “He seems really happy and that chapter is closed between he and I.”

Also on the episode, Kardashian confessed that she misses Odom.

In Odom’s memoir, he admitted that he threatened to kill Kardashian and that he slept with over 2,000 women. He also claimed that the Good American founder “beat the s**t” out of a stripper that she caught him with during their marriage.