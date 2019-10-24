‘KUWTK’: Kris Jenner Lied To Khloe Kardashian About Lamar Odom

Khloe Furious After She Finds Out Momager Kris Lied To Her During Marriage To Lamar

Khloe Furious After She Finds Out Momager Kris Lied To Her During Marriage To Lamar 'I’m trying to do damage control,’ says Jenner in dramatic ‘KUWTK’ clip.

Things got a bit tense between Khloe Kardashian and momager Kris Jenner.

In a sneak peek from the upcoming episode of Keeping Up with the Kardashians, the Good American mogul reads ex Lamar Odom’s memoir only to find out that her mother has been lying to her.

“Lamar is writing a book,” says Khloe, 35. “In the book, I found out that Mom is lying to me.”

Lamar, 39, released his memoir Darkness To Light earlier this year, and in it, came clean about his years-long sex and drug addictions, both which ultimately broke his marriage to Khloe.

And while fans are not privy to the details of the situation just yet, Jenner, 63, seems aware that something is up.

“I’m trying to do damage control,” Kris, 63, says in the clip, clearly aware of what her daughter is so angry about.

Talking to Khloe, Scott Disick says: Kris “literally thinks you’re going to like, come for her.”

“Guess what?” Khloe replies. “I am.”

RadarOnline.com previously reported that in his explosive tell-all, Lamar said that after his split from Khloe in 2015, Kris set up a dramatic run-in for them — together with multiple photographers — outside a SoulCycle studio. As Lamar begged Khloe for attention and the star tried to turn away, terrified and in shock, cameras snapped away.

Lamar admitted he traveled from Las Vegas to Los Angeles while on a drug binge to meet Khloe at the gym that day. But he was enraged when he realized “devious Kris Jenner” had planned everything herself without even alerting Khloe.

Readers know Khloe and Lamar’s divorce was finalized in 2016, one year after the basketball star nearly died of an overdose in a Nevada brothel. In his book, Lamar admitted he loved Khloe — whom he married in 2009 after one month of dating — like he’d never loved anyone, but due to his addictions, he cheated on her repeatedly and pushed her away with his drug use.

Despite it all, Khloe still cares deeply about her ex and is proud of him for speaking so candidly of his troubles in his book.

“A lot of this stuff wasn’t my place to ever talk about, but it’s definitely his place as this happened to him,” Khloe said in an episode of KUWTK. “I actually think it’s really courageous to talk about the amount of addiction that he’s had. Like, the depths of it.”

Keeping Up with the Kardashians airs Sundays at 9 p.m. ET on E!