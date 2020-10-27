While Jordyn Woods was out to dinner with boyfriend Karl Anthony-Towns earlier this month, the Instagram star wore a face mask seemingly hinting at her 2019 scandal with Tristan Thompson and Khloe Kardashian.

Photos of Woods, 23, showed her wearing a black mask that read, “I don’t need your situation,” which made reference to the now-infamous phrase she uttered on Red Table Talk, in the days following the scandal. Kardashian, 36, and Thompson, 29, were in an on-and-off relationship until February 2019 after news broke that the basketball star was caught kissing Kylie Jenner‘s then-best friend, Woods. When telling her side of the story on the Facebook Watch series, the up-and-coming actress told Red Table Talk host Jada Pinkett-Smith, “I never was trying to steal someone’s man. I don’t need your situation.”

Woods paired the face mask with an orange body-con dress and heels as she dined with her new BF, who was wearing a white version of the face covering that was adorned with the same phrase. The Instagram star is also selling the masks to fans, as per her Instagram account.

“DECIDED TO DELIVER WHAT YALL ASKED FOR! WE DONT NEED YOUR SITUATION COVID!” she captioned a series of selfies alongside the masks with a link for her 11.7 million followers to buy their own.

In the months following the cheating scandal, Woods was “in a very dark place,” she told Natalie Manuel Lee for an installment of her YouTube series, Now With Natalie, in September.

“It’s easy to beat yourself up over things you could’ve done differently, but you can’t hold on to what you could’ve or should’ve done,” Woods continued at the time. “You just have to accept what actually happened and then you can let it go. I think that letting go of shame is learning how to accept what’s happened.”