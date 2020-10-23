Things seem to be heating up between Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson! The pair packed on the PDA during her sister Kim Kardashian‘s 40th birthday party after they rekindled their relationship amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

The couple and parents of True attended the reality star’s surprise party, which was shown during the October 21 episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians. During the event Thompson, 29, smooched Kardashian, 36, on the cheek while they posed for a few snaps in the photo booth. Although it’s unclear when exactly the event was filmed, it appeared to take place following Thompson and Kardashian’s August reconciliation.

Us Weekly first reported that the basketball star and Good American founder were back together, after months of speculation. A source told the publication at the time that the KUWTK star “is hopeful” that the Cleveland Cavaliers player has “changed for good and will continue to grow.” The insider explained that they kicked off their relationship once again after quarantining together with their daughter.

The pair first revealed their relationship in 2016 but called it quits for the first time in 2018 after he was seen cozying up to multiple women during Khloé’s pregnancy. They got back together shortly after Kardashian gave birth, but broke it off in February 2019 after news broke that Thompson was caught kissing Kylie Jenner‘s then-best friend Jordyn Woods. Kardashian has since forgiven Thompson for his past behavior, according to Us Weekly‘s sources.

“It is always a worry that Tristan can go back to his old ways, especially once he’s on the road and working again, but they have spent so much time trying to heal from past wrongdoings, so this isn’t her main focus at this point,” the insider told the magazine at the time. “She wants to move on and eliminate that chapter from their lives, but not forget about it at the same time.”