Diddy Hit With New Lawsuit From Ex-Porn Star Who Claims Scandal-Plagued Mogul Trafficked Her to Party Guests
Disgraced rapper Sean "Diddy" Combs has yet another legal matter he is now facing as the embattled mogul was hit with a lawsuit by a former porn star who alleged that he trafficked her at his parties to other guests, RadarOnline.com has learned.
According to the lawsuit filed in New York on Wednesday, Adria English (who went by the stage name Omunique) claimed the 54-year-old rapper hired her as a dancer and then forced her to have sex with people at his wild parties.
An attorney for Diddy denies wrongdoing in a statement to RadarOnline.com, claiming he "never sexually assaulted or sex trafficked anyone."
English reportedly met Diddy in 2004 when her boyfriend was auditioning for a Sean John modeling gig. According to court documents obtained by TMZ, English's boyfriend refused to perform oral sex on Diddy to land the job.
The documents go on to allege that Diddy’s associate offered him the job anyway, if he agreed that English would work as a “go-go-dancer” at Diddy’s white party in the Hamptons.
She alleged that Diddy “groomed” her into sex trafficking, first telling her to hookup with a man called Jacob Arabov, known as “Jacob the Jeweler.” He is also listed as a defendant in the lawsuit.
That was the first of many Diddy parties English claimed that she took part in, alleging that Diddy would give her alcoholic drinks laced with narcotics and ask her to flirt with guests.
In the suit, English says she had “forced sexual intercourse” with Arabov and was paid an additional $1,000 for doing so.
She was then allegedly “passed off” to other guests at different parties hosted by Diddy and sexually assaulted by them.
Arabo, a woman named Tamiko Thomas, and Bad Boy – Diddy’s entertainment company – are also listed as defendants in the lawsuit.
Thomas is accused of setting up the trafficking operation, and English compares her to Ghislaine Maxwell and Diddy to Jeffrey Epstein.
English’s suit also states Diddy promised to help her break into the music industry and threatened to blackball both her and her boyfriend if she refused to have sex with guests at his parties.
According to the filing, English says she has suffered emotional trauma, intimacy issues, and painful memories due to Diddy’s actions.
RadarOnline.com has reached out to a rep for Diddy for comment.
Jonathan Davis, an attorney for Diddy, told us in a statement, "No matter how many lawsuits are filed it won't change the fact that Mr. Combs has never sexually assaulted or sex trafficked anyone."
"We live in a world where anyone can file a lawsuit for any reason and without any proof. Fortunately, a fair and impartial judicial process exists to find the truth and Mr. Combs is confident he will prevail against these and other baseless claims in court."