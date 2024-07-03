Disgraced rapper Sean "Diddy" Combs has yet another legal matter he is now facing as the embattled mogul was hit with a lawsuit by a former porn star who alleged that he trafficked her at his parties to other guests, RadarOnline.com has learned.

According to the lawsuit filed in New York on Wednesday, Adria English (who went by the stage name Omunique) claimed the 54-year-old rapper hired her as a dancer and then forced her to have sex with people at his wild parties.

An attorney for Diddy denies wrongdoing in a statement to RadarOnline.com, claiming he "never sexually assaulted or sex trafficked anyone."