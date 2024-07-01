Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.

Us Weekly reports that the city of Miami Beach revoked an official proclamation of "Sean Diddy Combs Day," which had been established in October 2016, in a unanimous vote by city commissioners on June 26. New York City Mayor Eric Adams has also revoked Diddy's honorary key to the city.

Although he has not specifically responded to all of the allegations, Diddy has largely denied wrongdoing. "Sickening allegations have been made against me by individuals looking for a quick payday," he said in December 2023. "Let me be absolutely clear: I did not do any of the awful things being alleged. I will fight for my name, my family and for the truth."

Meredith Firetog, a partner at the law firm representing Cassie, slammed Diddy in a statement: "When Cassie and multiple other women came forward, he denied everything and suggested that his victims were looking for a payday. That he was only compelled to 'apologize' once his repeated denials were proven false shows his pathetic desperation, and no one will be swayed by his disingenuous words."