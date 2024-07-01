Your tip
BREAKING NEWS
Diddy

SPOTTED: Diddy Breaks Cover for Wyoming White Water Rafting Trip as Embattled Mogul Faces Possible Federal Indictment

Sean "Diddy" Combs on a white water rafting trip in Wyoming
Source: joy.of.everything/TikTok

Sean "Diddy" Combs broke his cover over the weekend.

By:

Jul. 1 2024, Published 3:30 p.m. ET

Sean "Diddy" Combs broke his cover over the weekend when the embattled hip-hop mogul was spotting enjoying a white water rafting trip in Jackson Hole, Wyoming, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Diddy has largely been lying low since the release of disturbing video footage that showed him assaulting his ex-girlfriend Cassie Ventura in a Los Angeles hotel in 2016.

Last month, the disgraced Bad Boys Records founder wiped every post from his Instagram account, including the controversial apology video where he addressed the shocking surveillance footage.

diddy rafting joy of everything tiktok
Source: joy.of.everything/TikTok

Cassie filed a lawsuit in November 2023 accusing Diddy of rape and abuse. Although she settled a day later, multiple other women have since come forward to file civil sexual assault lawsuits against Diddy.

The rapper's homes in Miami and Los Angeles were raided by Homeland Security agents in March, and investigators are reportedly preparing to bring several accusers before a federal grand jury as they move toward seeking an indictment.

After the raids, his attorney slammed the "gross overuse of military-level force as search warrants were executed at Mr. Combs' residences. There is no excuse for the excessive show of force and hostility exhibited by authorities or the way his children and employees were treated."

Diddy
model kept clothes night sean diddy combs sexual assault lawsuit
Source: MEGA

Us Weekly reports that the city of Miami Beach revoked an official proclamation of "Sean Diddy Combs Day," which had been established in October 2016, in a unanimous vote by city commissioners on June 26. New York City Mayor Eric Adams has also revoked Diddy's honorary key to the city.

Although he has not specifically responded to all of the allegations, Diddy has largely denied wrongdoing. "Sickening allegations have been made against me by individuals looking for a quick payday," he said in December 2023. "Let me be absolutely clear: I did not do any of the awful things being alleged. I will fight for my name, my family and for the truth."

Meredith Firetog, a partner at the law firm representing Cassie, slammed Diddy in a statement: "When Cassie and multiple other women came forward, he denied everything and suggested that his victims were looking for a payday. That he was only compelled to 'apologize' once his repeated denials were proven false shows his pathetic desperation, and no one will be swayed by his disingenuous words."

