Willie Nelson's Show Cancellations Spark Fears for 91-Year-Old Country Legend's Health: 'Troubling for His Family and Friends'
Beloved country Willie Nelson scrapped performances on his Outlaw Music Festival Tour, sparking new fears for the 91-year-old guitar strummer, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Just hours before the tour's June 21 kickoff, Willie was feeling ill and bowed out due to "doctor's orders." The show went on without him, with his son Lukas Nelson and the Family Band playing a lot of the long-haired legend's classics.
"Willie Nelson is looking forward to seeing everyone in Camden on July 4. He will not be performing in Mansfield today," his team shared in a recent statement.
Willie was slated to be back On the Road Again soon, but sources say the cancellations are a major cause for concern.
"This tour is Willie's baby, and he's got heavyweights like Bob Dylan, John Mellencamp and Robert Plant joining him," said an insider. "They figure at Willie's age, this could be their last chance to share a stage with him."
"Sadly, the tour didn't start that way. And given what a hot and stormy summer it's turning out to be all over the country, you have to wonder how many shows Willie will actually wind up playing."
The singer has canceled numerous shows in recent years due to various ailments, including bouts of pneumonia and a long-running battle with emphysema. Even when he does play, a cranky back and balky knees have forced him to perform sitting down.
Although Willie's mind is sharp, a pal says his body is breaking down. "Even when he's sick and laid up in bed, he can't stop talking about how he's going to get back on stage," shared the pal. "He's got his CBD oils and other remedies for his aches and pains, but it's clearly not enough, and that's troubling for his family and friends."
"His health has been in a bad way for quite a while, and everyone's worried it will be the death of him if he doesn't slow down."
Fans, meanwhile, have been sending their well-wishes to the star and telling him to take the time off he needs.
"I missed seeing Willie over this past weekend in NY and NJ, but Lukas did a phenomenal job filling in! We are trying again on the 4th and I hope he’s there then, but more importantly, I hope he is better soon. I have loved Willie my entire life," said one fan.
"All that matters is that Willie is alright," another wrote in support. "Take good care of him Lukas, after all there is only ONE Willie Nelson."