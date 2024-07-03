"Sadly, the tour didn't start that way. And given what a hot and stormy summer it's turning out to be all over the country, you have to wonder how many shows Willie will actually wind up playing."

The singer has canceled numerous shows in recent years due to various ailments, including bouts of pneumonia and a long-running battle with emphysema. Even when he does play, a cranky back and balky knees have forced him to perform sitting down.

Although Willie's mind is sharp, a pal says his body is breaking down. "Even when he's sick and laid up in bed, he can't stop talking about how he's going to get back on stage," shared the pal. "He's got his CBD oils and other remedies for his aches and pains, but it's clearly not enough, and that's troubling for his family and friends."