Hair Plugs Always on Willie's Mind: Famous Locks Turn 'Scraggly as Tumbleweeds,' Gears Up for Radical Treatment
Country headcase Willie Nelson’s famous locks are getting as scraggly as tumbleweeds, so sources say he’s gearing up to get some hair plugs, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The "On the Road Again" outlaw, 91, is said to be planning a head-to-toe makeover before the upcoming release of Willie and Annie Nelson’s Cannabis Cookbook, starting with the head.
As RadarOnline.com has previously reported, the Nashville legend has suffered some health woes in his golden years, including aches and pains that force him to perform sitting down along with breath-stealing emphysema and a rough bout of COVID.
“Willie’s ailing health is one thing, but his thinning hair looks a shambles and he and [his wife] Annie agree it could use some help,” revealed an insider. “Extensions would be good but he’s willing to take it a step further and get hair transplants to fill in the gaps.”
Willie, who shot to superstar status after the release of his crossover 1975 album Red Headed Stranger, has always been identified by his long, luscious locks.
“Willie’s hair is a big part of his image,” noted the insider. “He cleanses and conditions it as a ritual, and sleeps wearing hair masks.”
But he’s now apparently looking at getting a whole body makeover.
“He’s deeply committed to slathering on the CBD cream, eye serums, lip butter, massage oil, and other skincare products,” tattled the tipster. “He might be over 90, but he’s still got an ego the size of America and wants to look good while making the rounds to plug his new cookbook.”
Willie, who turned 91 years old in April, has no plans to retire and has resolutely refused to let his ongoing health issues keep him away from the stage.
Last year, as RadarOnline.com exclusively reported, the country crooner turned toward a healthy lifestyle, hiring a trainer and a nutritionist and making exercise and a balanced diet a consistent part of his routine.
At the time, insiders said the Always on my Mind hitmaker was looking and feeling better than he has in years: "He's really ramped things up and hired a nutritionist to develop healthy meal plans and a trainer to motivate him to work out."
"He's taking good care of himself and getting his beauty treatments too — facials, massages, hydrating foot masks and the best skincare products to reduce age spots," a source added. "Dental work is also on the docket!"